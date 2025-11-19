Pro Wrestling News Report (November 19, 2025)

Here is your Pro Wrestling News Report for November 19, 2025. Running Time: 60 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Honest thoughts on Tony Khan’s In-Studio appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show

Tony Khan comments on: CM Punk’s AEW exit and airing CM Punk/Jack Perry video on Dynamite… Adam Copeland vs John Cena rumors… Recent Photo of Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, CM Punk and Ricky Saints with WWE Championships… WWE/TNA relationship… AEW Ticket Prices… Constant criticism from Eric Bischoff and others in podcasting… Adam Cole… Britt Baker… Andrade and more

AEW Full Gear 2025 PPV Preview and Predictions

Are we approaching the turning point of Mercedes Mone’ historic 13 Championship Title Run? DT thinks so and explains specific reasons why it didn’t happen sooner

WWE offers what they believe is a great ‘Black Friday’ deal for WrestleMania 42 ticket purchasers

Audio: Dominik Mysterio has a problem with Steven A Smith’ Top 5 Favorite Wrestlers Of All Time

WWE SmackDown 11/14/25, AEW Collision 11/15/25 and WWE RAW 11/10/25 TV ratings

NXT Gold Rush 2025: Week one results and Week two preview (non-spoiler) including John Cena’ role in Iron Survivor Challenge

Plus: Shane McMahon attends RAW; AEW returning to Hammerstein Ballroom for Christmas Holiday; New NWA World Champion crowned and more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (11/19/25)

CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (11/19/25) online

CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (11/19/25)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (11/19/25)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 11/17/25

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (11/17/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (11/17/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/17/25)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (11/17/25)

====

====

Sit-Down with Don Tony 11/9/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP177) 11/9/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP177) 11/9/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP177) 11/9/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP177) 11/9/2025

====

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 45: 11/5 – 11/11)

====

Conversations: With Jon Draper And Don Tony

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of CONVERSATTIONS: WITH JON DRAPER AND DON TONY

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to CONVERSATTIONS: WITH JON DRAPER AND DON TONY online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of CONVERSATTIONS: WITH JON DRAPER AND DON TONY

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: