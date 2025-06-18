Pro Wrestling News Report for June 18, 2025. Running Time: 60 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Dave Meltzer, Bubba The Love Sponge, Jonathan Coachman, WrestleVotes and Tony Khan celebrate National Wrestling Fake News Day in grand style

Bubba ‘The Love’ Sponge reports Hulk Hogan is hospitalized and near death

Tony Khan (audio) tells Yahoo AEW Cable TV viewership has substantially grown year over year in 2025. Is he telling the truth? We have the numbers

SmackDown returns to Two Hours beginning 8/15/25. DT clears up recent fake news reports and recent attempts by some to cover it up

Latest injury news updates (or lack thereof) involving Liv Morgan (shoulder) and Elias (arm/elbow)

Vince McMahon attempts (but fails) to purchase Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

NXT 6/17/25 and WWE RAW 6/9/25 TV Ratings

TNA launches a free tier to their TNA+ streaming platform and is definitely worth a look

Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos are officially an item

Mercedes Mone discusses how her career and life has changed since leaving WWE

2300 Arena (ECW Arena): Recent report of NXT holding an event one week (8/19/25) before AEW seven event residency is FAKE NEWS

Reports shoot down recent claims Britt Baker has already exited AEW and signing with WWE

Bully Ray toes the WWE fine line with his criticism about Goldberg challenging Gunther for World Heavyweight Championship at SNME

TKO Group Holdings creates a new Executive Position that could lead to WWE further expanding their touring across the Globe

El Grande Americano (c) vs Berto: WWE Speed Championship match result

Update about last week’s story involving AEW launching Pride Shirt with partial proceeds going to Dallas Pride LGBTQ+ charity

And Much More!

