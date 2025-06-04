Pro Wrestling News Report for June 4, 2025. Running Time: 45 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Mariah May makes her NXT debut and puts Jacy Jayne and NXT Championship reign on notice

WWE/AAA Worlds Collide 6/7/25 Preview and Predictions

Dominik Mysterio’ schedule for MITB and Worlds Collide revealed

Lince Dorado replaces Joaquin Wilde at WWE/AAA Worlds Collide

Interesting Betting Odds for WWE Money In The Bank 2025

TNA Against All Odds 6/6/25 Preview and Predictions

WWE announce Ricky Saints suffered bruised larynx on 5/27/25 NXT

WWE RAW 5/26/25 and SmackDown 5/30/25 TV Rating

Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) launches OnlyFans page

Identity Of Sami Zayn’s Doctor revealed from 6/2/25 Monday Night RAW

Lexis King vs Joaquin Wilde: Number One Contenders Tournament for WWE Speed Championship result

TNA launches Pride Collection (merchandise) with proceeds going to LGBTQ+ charities

Vince McMahon to sell $250 Million worth of TKO Stock back to Endeavor

