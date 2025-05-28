Pro Wrestling News Report for May 28, 2025. Running Time: 58 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Johnny The Rat: John Laurinaitis dropped as a defendant and agrees to help Janel Grant in sexual abuse case against Vince McMahon and WWE

DTKC Audio Flashback: Don Tony and Kevin Castle (RIP) explain why John Laurinaitis will ultimately turn rat against WWE and Vince McMahon and throw other names under the bus

Stephanie Vaquer headed to RAW after losing NXT Women’s Championship to Jacy Jane

Jordynne Grace also being promoted to WWE main roster and is likely headed to SmackDown

Ethan Page def Ricky Saints (c) to win NXT North American Championship

WWE spoils outcome of Alberto El Patron vs Hijo del Vikingo match for AAA Mega Championship?

WWE planning a swerve involving AAA Mega Championship leading into Worlds Collide?

Several matches added to NXT vs AAA Worlds Collide event

RIP Rick Derringer (77)

Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki get married

Positive medical updates on Jim Ross (Colon Cancer), Zoey Stark (Knee) and Chad Gable (Eye)

WWE RAW 5/19/25 and SmackDown 5/23/25 TV Rating

WWE SmackDown 7/4/25 episode to be taped on Monday June 30, 2025 prior to RAW (Pittsburgh, PA)’

Sol Ruca (c) vs Ivy Nile: WWE Speed Championship match result

Participants announced for next WWE Men’s Speed Championship Number One Condenders Tournament

NXT Great American Bash officially confirmed to go head-to-head with AEW All-In PPV on 7/12/25

TNA announces details for Against All Odds (6/6/25) and Impact TV Taping (6/7/25) coming up in Arizona

Latest details on Cathy Kelley movie role in Karate Ghost

Interesting news report involving Hangman Page and WIll Ospreay coming out of AEW Double Or Nothing

Complete list of WWE Superstars announced for upcoming Fan Fest in NYC 6/21/25 and 6/22/25

And Much More!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (5/28/25)

CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (5/28/25) online

CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (5/28/25)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE (PATREON) AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (5/28/25)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

The Don Tony Show 5/26/25 (News, Discussion, Event Results, RAW And More)

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (5/26/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (5/26/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 5/26/25)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (5/26/25) online

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: