Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for February 9, 2026. Running Time: 1 Hour 54 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

Bron Breakker undergoes surgery to repair a hiatal hernia which puts his WrestleMania 42 in serious jeopardy

DT explains details involving hiatal hernia surgery, recovery time and why Bron Breakker wrestling at WrestleMania 42 will likely not happen

WWE RAW Recap and Review 2/9/26 (Cleveland, OH): CM Punk vs Finn Balor and Becky Lynch vs AJ Lee set for Elimination Chamber; Masked Man returns and lays out Austin Theory… EC qualifying matches… Je’Von Evans hits arguably the Greatest Cutter of All Time… Nattie vs Maxxine… Usos vs Alpha Academy… Stephanie Vaquer wants Liv Morgan at WrestleMania… Nattie vs Maxxine… Seeds planted for El Grande Americano vs El Grande Americano at WrestleMania and more

Dad Bod: Montez Ford makes WWE return and has put on a concerning amount of weight

Chelsea Green out of action after suffering severely sprained ankle during SmackDown taping

WWE reveals Roman Reigns’ complete TV schedule from now until WrestleMania 42

WWE announces Stone Cold Steve Austin appearing at The World during WrestleMania 42 weekend

Like Father Like Son: Jey Uso continues to act quite salty and complain about IWC criticism (Audio)

TNA Impact 2/5/26, AEW Dynamite 2/4/26 and NXT 2/3/26 TV ratings

NXT 2/10/26, AEW Dynamite 2/11/26 and WWE RAW 2/16/26 TV Previews

SmackDown on SyFy programming reminder

Fred Ottman (Shockmaster, Tugboat, Typhoon) hospitalized in serious condition

Lucha Libre AAA results (2/7/26)

AEW bringing Double Or Nothing PPV to Queens, NY at Louis Armstrong Stadium in 2026

Don Tony vs Joey 9:24 Podcast Forbidden Door Episode details

Jeff Hardy discusses the moment that led to him choosing to exit AEW and reforming The Hardys in AEW

DT on Bad Bunny’s Superbowl performance and Super Bowl scoring prediction outcome

And much more

