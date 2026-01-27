Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for January 26, 2026. Running Time: 2 Hours 28 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Final Preview and Predictions

WWE RAW Recap and Review 1/26/26 (Toronto, Ontario Canada): CM Punk vs AJ Styles… Finn Balor/CM Punk feud continues… Vision envisions Bron Breakker/Royal Rumble win… Stephanie Vaquer returns to the ring… Austin Theory def Rey Mysterio… WWE gives ‘Nattie’ a shot… Gunther can’t wait to retire AJ Styles… Alpha Academy become No 1 Contenders… Je’Von Evans with another commercial break announcement… Becky Lynch embarrasses Asuka… Adam Pearce talking to Shane McMahon? and much more

Shinsuke Nakamura pens a beautiful tribute to AJ Styles; just to have WWE have him delete it

Liv Morgan vs Raquel Rodriguez for WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania?

Could The Vision ultimately pull an Evolution/Randy Orton on Bron Breakker after winning WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

WWE, AEW and TNA are about to get a little ratings viagra thanks to Nielsen and the Advertising Research Foundation

Trey Miguel issues statement about his AEW/WBD firing and TNA rehiring

Becky Lynch isn’t a fan of Ice 😂

Details behind Powerhouse Hobbs’ new WWE name: Royce Keys

Tommaso Ciampa files to trademark “Psycho Killer” and “Psycho King”

WWE announces Attitude Edition, Monday Night War Edition and Triple H “King Of Kings” Editions for upcoming WWE 2K26 Video Game

Condolences to Mick Foley and the Foley Family

Best wishes to Leon Ruff and Daphanie LaShaunn who were banged up after a serious auto accident

Recommended viewing: Chris Van Vliet interview with Paul London and GQ Interview with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

NXT 1/20/26 and TNA Impact 1/22/26 TV Ratings

While wrestling media obsesses over 18-34 demo ratings, DT explains why 55-64 demo is very important for wrestling

Netflix reveals 2025 international viewership numbers for WWE PLE’s

DT revisits details about AMC Channel, reasons why TNA deal may be much smaller than most projected, and why

Evil exits New Japan Pro Wrestling and may be headed to WWE

Killer Kelly declines short time contract offer from TNA and tests free agent market

And much more!

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 1/25/26

This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 4 (1/22 – 1/28)

The Return Of Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite! (1/21/26)

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

