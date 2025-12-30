The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 12/29/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for December 29, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 24 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW Recap and Review 12/29/25 (Orlando, FL): Usos close out 2025 by becoming once again WWE Tag Team Champions… Bron Breakker and CM Punk face to face… Penta returns… Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella tear it up… Austin Theory officially in The Vision and the final push to RAW on Netflix 1 Year Anniversary Show

William Regal issues medical plea to wrestlers about taking neck bumps.

Wrestling community reacts to William Regal’s message. Mostly positive, some negative, and a few flat out stupid

Several media outlets claiming Chris Jericho to appear on WWE TV as early as RAW on Netflix 1 Year Anniversary Show (1/5/26)]

WWE RAW and SmackDown Commentators once again switch brands effective 1/1/26.

Pat McAfee expected back in WWE very soon

Recommended viewing: Seth Rollins’ appearance on Mohr Stories Podcast with Jay Mohr

Audio: Seth Rollins goes off on Vince Russo and Jim Cornette: “I hate them both”

Despite Jim Ross’ denial of racist behavior towards D-Von Dudley, DT and many viewers have one major problem with JR. And it’s an issue that is unavoidable and will worsen for JR in the not to distant future

Ted DiBiase Jr’s federal trial for money laundering, wire fraud, theft, conspiracy and more begins next week. DT explains why he will likely spend several decades in prison if convicted

NXT 12/30/25, AEW Dynamite 12/31/25, TNA Impact 1/1/26 and WWE RAW 1/5/26 TV previews (non-spoiler)

AEW Worlds End 2025 PPV results and an injury note

Will Dominik get a new woman after Liv? Will Cody turn heel? Will Jelly Roll or Pat McAfee wrestle? Does Chad Gable win a singles title? Betting websites release a bunch of betting odds for many possible WWE outcomes for 2026

WWE Holiday Tour Supershow results from Rochester, NY

Thoughts and prayers go out to Tony DeVito, Former WWF/NWA Referee David Dwinell and former NWA/AWA wrestler Rick Link

NJPW contract news involving David Finlay, Clark Connors and Drill Maloney

Programming Note: Don Tony’ New Years Eve live stream on YouTube begins 10PM ET on Wednesday 12/31/25

Happy New Year everyone!

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 12/28/25

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 52: 12/24 – 12/31)

The Don Tony Show: Wrestling News Update 12/25/25

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

