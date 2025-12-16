The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 12/15/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for December 15, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 34 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW Recap and Review 12/15/25 (Hershey, PA): Nuclear heat for Gunther and future match tease… Austin Theory finally revealed as the Masked Man assisting The Vision… CM Punk drops the Mic on Bron Breakker and Steiner family… Not a good day for Rhiyo and Otisawa… Usos vs New Day: Chapter 19… Nikki Bella wants a Championship Menage A Trois… Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul… Maxxine Dupri vs Ivy Nile and much more

WWE taping RAW and SmackDown episodes for Christmas week in an unconventional way and it makes total sense

Bleacher Report grades the year long John Cena Retirement Tour an ‘F’. Do you agree?

DT summarizes John Cena’s 2025 Matches and rips apart Bleacher Report’s ‘F’ grade

Who had the best and worst take about the finish of John Cena vs Gunther match at SNME? DT gives it to Matt Hardy and Bryan Alvarez and explains why

DT’s closing thoughts on John Cena vs Gunther SNME match, the finish, fan backlash against Triple H and more

Gunther goes on a media blitz leading into SNME and has lots of praise for John Cena

Injury updates to JD McDonough, Bobby Lashley and Leila Grey and none of them are good

LA Knight off WWE TV until 2026 Royal Rumble?

WWE RAW 1st Year Anniversary Show on Netflix (1/5/26): New matches added plus latest news and rumors

DT addresses rumors of Brock Lesnar retiring at SummerSlam 2026

SNME news including: WWE touts record revenue… Vince McMahon and Donald Trump no-shows…

Will WWE falling out with Travis Scott be covered during Season Two of WWE Unreal?

Andrade wrestles and wins WWC Universal Championship, thanks to WWE

TNA signs several top stars to short term deals; but why?

AEW Dynamite 12/10/25 and NXT 12/9/25 TV Ratings

Tony Khan bringing back special AEW Dark episode for one night only

NXT: LIVE results 12/13/25 (Columbia, SC) and 12/14/25 (Macon, GA)

Congratulations to Trevor Lee (Cameron Grimes) and his wife who are expecting their first child

Plus: AJ Styles retiring during first half of 2026?… Pair of cool stories involving Bayley… CM Punk not looking to retire anytime soon… Kevin Owens and Natalya added to LFG: Season Three… Sting’s son wrestles AEW Dark Match

And much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episodeTHE DON TONY SHOW (12/15/25)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/15/25) ***AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 12/16/25 AFTER 6PM ET***

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (12/15/25)

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (12/15/25) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 12/14/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP181) 12/14/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP181) 12/14/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP181) 12/14/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP181) 12/14/2025

====

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 50: 12/10 – 12/16)

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E50 (12/10 – 12/16)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E50 (12/10 – 12/16)

to listen to episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E50 (12/10 – 12/16) online

====

The Don Tony Show: Wrestling News Update 12/10/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (12/10 /25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (12/10/25) online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (12/10 /25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (12/10/25)

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: