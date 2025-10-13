Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for October 13, 2025. Running Time: 1 Hour 40 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW Results 10/13/25 (Perth, Australia)

Latest on Seth Rollins apparent injury and the reasoning behind Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker turning on Rollins

A look back at Seth Rollins’ four factions and how long, or should we say short, they lasted

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 entire card revealed? Dave Meltzer puts what credibility he has left on the line with this ‘exclusive’

AJ Styles confirms he will retire from in-ring competition in 2026

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Results

Complete List of wrestlers John Cena and AJ Styles paid tribute to during their Crown Jewel match

TNA breaks its all-time attendance record at Bound For Glory 2025 (previously held by Slammiversary 2025)

WWE releases Thirteen (13) from NXT, Evolve and WWE ID including Wes Lee, Lance Anoa’i, Kylie Rae, Stevie Turner and Zayda Steel

Full Story: Tony Khan caught lying about AEW All In attendance; then tries to stop the Texas Government and State Comptroller from releasing the numbers (which is public information)

Paradigm Talent Agency begins signing NXT talent and DT explains why this will be a HUGE problem for WWE

Stephanie Vaquer calls her match against Iyo Sky at WWE Wrestlepalooza the best of her career

Interesting reason why Rusev did not interfere in Dominik Mysterio vs Penta match on RAW

How did The Smashing Machine (starring The Rock) do in its second week at the box office?

NXT/TNA ShowDown vs AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday 10/8/25 TV ratings

Flashback: NXT vs AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday 10/8/24 TV ratings

Omos, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Los Americanos wrestle at NXT live event

Congratulations to Corey Graves and Carmella on the birth of their second child: Bram Julian Polinsky

Vince McMahon due back in court to answer reckless driving charges

Injury news and updates: Kota Ibushi, Ridge Holland, Raven, Michael Tarver and Mo (from Men On A Mission)

McKenzie Mitchell releasing an interesting coffee table book focused iconic wrestling gear

Raja Jackson pleads not guilty to Felony and Misdemeanor Battery charges

Tessa Blanchard undergoes breast enhancement surgery

Bret Hart cancels weekend of appearances in November including The Big Event in New York: Due to unforeseen circumstances or Bill Goldberg?

And much more!

Conversations: With Jon Draper And Don Tony

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 41: 10/8 – 10/14)

The Don Tony Show: Wrestling News Update 10/8/25

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 10/5/25

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

