The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 8/25/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for August 25, 2025. Running Time: 1 Hour 45 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

Latest on Raja Jackson attack on wrestler Syko Stu including a medical update; real GoFundMe information and a warning about $Syko Scammers flooding X

WWE terminates their relationship with KnokX promotion and drops them from WWE ID Program

Rob Van Dam defends Raja Jackson and is accused of using the attack on Syko Stu to engagement farm his podcast

AJ Mana issues a moronic statement defending his reason for telling Raja Jackson to attack Syko Stu and give him a ‘receipt’

Several WWE stars attend Vince McMahon 80th Birthday Party in NYC including Undertaker, John Cena, R-Truth, JBL, and Sheamus. And cancel culture doesn’t dare say a peep about it

WWE postpones match for Vacant Women’s World Championship ‘for ‘several weeks’ (likely until WWE Wrestlepalooza)

WWE planning 7PM ET start time for multiple RAW episodes in September?

Shredding Dave Meltzer claim that ESPN/AEW relationship became strained and led to reduced coverage since 2023 CM Punk interview

WWE RAW results 8/25/25 (Birmingham, UK)

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs AJ Styles for WWE IC Championship to headline 9/1/25 WWE RAW: Title change?

Programming reminder: Special start times for WWE Clash In Paris (2PM ET) and WWE RAW 9/1/25 (2PM ET)

WWE Clash In Paris: New match added, latest news and rumors

Mercedes Mone reveals her Women’s Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Undertaker and Mike Tyson to appear on India Realty TV Series ‘Bigg Boss’?

WWE SmackDown 8/22/25 TV Rating

Killer (Karrion) Kross announced for upcoming HOG and DEFY wrestling events

WWE Speed Championship gets some new life in NXT

NXT announces Date/Location details for: Halloween Havoc 2025, NXT No Mercy 2025, NXT Homecoming

AEW announces Date/Location details for: AEW Six-Year Anniversary Dynamite and Collision

WWE retapes Logan Paul attack on John Cena from 8/22/25 SmackDown

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Member the past week

And much more!

====

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

