The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 8/4/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for August 4, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 18 Minutes.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Is WWE already writing Roman Reigns off TV? Or are they preparing for a big match at Clash In Paris?
- Cancel culture goes nuts on WWE and Triple H over Brock Lesnar return
- Reason why elite media is livid over WWE and Triple H eliminating PLE post-show press conferences
- Legal team for Janel Grant issues a statement on the WWE return of Brock Lesnar
- Fascinating update involving recent lawsuit filed against AEW: Who truly owns All Elite Wrestling LLC?
- Becky Lynch with the burn of the year on Nikki Bella
- WWE RAW 8/4 Recap and Review (Brooklyn, NY)
- DT discusses reports Karrion Kross and Scarlett no longer under WWE contract
- Triple H (and Peter Rosenberg) called out for twisting ‘We Want Kross’ fan chants as ‘We Want Brock’ chants
- Karrion Kross reacts to Triple H and Peter Rosenberg twisting ‘We Want Kross’ fan chants as ‘We Want Brock’ chants
- Injury updates to Gunther, Bron Breakker and Candice LeRae
- WWE: Unreal Season One premieres to mixed reviews
- Big updates about our previous report involving WWE: Unreal Season Two
- Laughable report about wrestlers pushing WWE to sign Alberto El Patron
- WWE SmackDown 8/1/25 TV Rating (Last week: 1,707,000)
- DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Member the past week
- RIP Loni Anderson (79)
- And much more!
