Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for July 21, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 20 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso get physical with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW

After ripping WWE for the handling of his retirement, Bill Goldberg attempts some damage control and praises Triple H for handling of his retirement

Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell has his leg amputated after years of complications from 2020 auto accident

WWE RAW 7/21/25 Recap and Review (Houston, TX)

WWE SummerSlam 2025: New matches added, latest news and rumors

Could Seth Rollins’ injury end up being a storyline? DT discusses the likelihood of this really happening

WWE and Fandango partner up to bring SummerSlam and future PLE events to select movie theaters

WWE officially splits up Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in the lamest and laziest way possible

TNA Slammiversary 2025 sets a record as the most attended TNA show in their twenty-three-year history

Eric Bischoff thinks TNA could overtake AEW as the number two wrestling company by Summer 2026. Do you agree?

Seth Rollins (WWE) and Trey Miguel (TNA) injury updates

After ripping WWE for the handling of his retirement, Bill Goldberg attempts damage control

Pat McAfee explains why he stepped away from WWE commentating and doesn’t expect to be back on a regular basis anytime soon

Elayna Black (FMA Cora Jade) steps away from pro wrestling for at least the remainder of 2025

DT addresses reports Hulk Hogan can ‘no longer speak’ due to trachea damage from surgery

Netflix reveals WWE international PLE viewership for the first half of 2025

WWE SmackDown 7/18/25 TV Rating (Last week: 1,399,000)

TNA teasing The Hardys vs Team 3D at TNA Bound For Glory

DT clears up inaccurate information circulating about WWE downgrading severance packages to employees

AEW WrestleDream 2025 event details announced

Interesting follow-up from our Deonna Purrazzo/AEW discussion from 6/1/25

Hulk Hogan ‘Real American Freestyle’ Wrestling promotion lands a streaming deal with FOX Nation

RIP Malcolm-Jamal Warner (54) and sad update on Bruce Willis

And much more!

