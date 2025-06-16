Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show for June 16, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 9 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

Goldberg returns and challenges Gunther for World Heavyweight Championship at 7/12/25 SNME

DT explains why Goldberg vs Gunther is not yet advertised as Goldberg’s retirement match

Liv Morgan suffers a separated shoulder on RAW and is expected to be out of action for several months

Don Tony makes the storyline argument of having Roxanne Perez offer to defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez instead of stripping the Champs.

Cody Rhodes vs Jey Uso and Randy Orton vs Sami Zayn set for King Of The Ring Semifinals

Asuka vs Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez vs Jade Cargill set for Queen Of The Ring Semifinals

AEW and Jon Moxley sued by a former production crew member for civil assault, battery, and gross negligence. The injuries were so severe by Moxley, the victim underwent cervical fusion surgery

Ricochet tweets and deletes calling the person seriously injured who is suing Jon Moxley and AEW a ‘pu**y’

Corey Graves returns to RAW commentary with Michael Cole

WWE RAW 6/16/25 Recap and Review (Green Bay, WI)

DT addresses Rikishi’ manufactured tirade at WWE creative over Jey Uso losing World Championship

WWE Night Of Champions 2025: Current lineup, latest news and rumors

WWE returning to Mexico 7/26 and 7/27 for a pair of Supershows involving RAW, SmackDown and AAA stars

Rumor killer involving Mr Iguana in WWE doghouse

Los Garza (Angel and Berto) win AAA Tag Team Titles at AAA Triplemania Regia III (Complete results)

Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor get engaged

American Gladiators reboot will feature Wardlow, Kamille, Rick Boogs, Jessie Godderz and J-Rod (OVW)

Trish Stratus rumored to appear on SmackDown to continue the build for Evolution

Synopsis of ‘True Threat’ movie in development co-starring Jade Cargill

Omos signs a multi-year contract extension to remain with WWE

TNA surpasses One Million followers on Instagram

AEW announces AEW Dynamite and Collision tapings for Cleveland in August

WWE SmackDown 6/13/25, AEW Dynamite & Collision 6/11/25 and NXT 6/10/25 TV ratings

Winners of Money In The Bank 2025 Predictions Contest revealed

WWE signs sons of Scott Steiner, Titus O’Neil and Mark Henry and nine others to NIL deals (Complete list revealed)

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member the past week

And much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode THE DON TONY SHOW (6/16/25)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 6/16/25)

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (6/16/25) online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (6/16/25)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

The Don Tony Show 6/9/25 (Gunther Regains WHC, Cena v Punk NOC, KOR/QOR, Ron Killings, WM42, News, Discussion, RAW And Lots More)

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (6/9/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (6/9/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 6/9/25)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (6/9/25) online

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: