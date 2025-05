Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show (SNME Predictions, RAW, Wrestling News and more) for May 26, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 40 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

Cody Rhodes returns and wants to end John Cena’s run – by demanding a tag team match at MITB LOL

Latest on why WrestleMania 42 was moved from New Orleans for Las Vegas and MITB 2026 coming to LA

John Cena may not defend the Undisputed WWE Championship again until SummerSlam

Goldberg returning to WWE at 7/12 SNME to challenge John Cena?

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 current lineup; new matches added

Trick Williams defeats Joe Hendry to win TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Mercedes Mone vs Toni Storm for AEW Women’s Championship set for AEW All In PPV

WWE Evolution II, NXT Great American Bash 2025 and the next SNME officially announced at Great American Bash will air Saturday afternoon, putting it head-to-head against AEW All In: Texas which is scheduled for an afternoon start time

Ever wonder why AEW sickos and Tony Khan loved when Dynamite went head-to-head with NXT on Wednesdays but whine when it’s head-to-head on PPV days?

El Hijo Del Vikingo vs Chad Gable announced for WWE Worlds Collide PLE

WWE Worlds Collide (NXT vs AAA) current lineup; new matches added

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 5/24/25 results

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 PPV results

NXT Battleground 2025 results

TNA Border Brawl (USA vs Canada) results

TNA banning ‘throat slashing’ gestures and slaps (without prior approval). Let’s see how many weeks it takes for TNA President Carlos Silva to contest the report

Nikki Bella cries foul on her Nickelodeon nominated Kids Podcast about being forced to pay alimony and child support

WWE RAW 5/26/25 Recap and Review (Tampa, FL)

AEW Collision 5/24/25, AEW Dynamite 5/21/25 and NXT 5/20/25 TV ratings

News on upcoming AEW televised programming during first half of June

Plus: Dave Meltzer argues with Grok, Zoey Stark update, Cody Rhodes Podcast returns, Aleistar Black reflects, Mike Santana/NXT, AEW TV schedule change, Lee Moriarty and more

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member the past week

