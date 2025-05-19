Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show (SNME Predictions, RAW, Wrestling News and more) for May 19, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 8 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

Saturday Night’s Main Event 5/24/25: Preview and Predictions

Pat McAfee sporting a suit and tie? Michael Cole wearing just a tank top? One of those will happen soon on RAW following Knicks vs Pacers in NBA Eastern Conference Finals

John Cena reveals his three all-time favorite feuds. Do you agree with his choices?

Curious how much it costs in 2025 to meet John Cena? Get a signed 8×10? Sign a WWE Championship? Take a photo with Cena?

Daffney (RIP) has a daughter? DT addresses multiple news reports that Daffney’s daughter turned down appearing on Dark Side Of The Ring

Writer and Director of Queen Of The Ring movie being labeled a transphobe after bizarre tweets touting the film as having an ‘all biologically female cast’

CM Punk confirms he will be performing in Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions. DT explains why his opponent should be John Cena for Undisputed WWE Championship

Why did it take TWO WEEKS for TNA President Carlos Silva to shoot down PWInsider story that TNA is banning intentional bleeding (ie: blading) during matches?

Best wishes go out to Jim Ross who has been diagnosed with colon cancer

Darby Allin reaches the Summit of Mount Everest amidst subzero temperatures and minus 40-degree wind chills

Nikki Bella divorce finalized; ordered to pay child support and hundreds of thousands in alimony

Shawn Michaels reveals his Pro-Wrestling Mount Rushmore. Three of his four choices may surprise you

WWE RAW 5/19/25 Recap and Review (Greenville, SC)

WWE RAW 5/26/25 and SmackDown 5/23/25 match previews

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 current lineup; new matches added

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 current lineup; new matches added

What actually happened when WBD cut off AEW Collision 5/17/25 episode 30 minutes early (on TNT/MAX) to air Black Adam (movie starring The Rock)? DT has the answer.

News on upcoming AEW televised programming during NBA Playoffs

WWE SmackDown 5/16/25, AEW Dynamite 5/14/25 and NXT 5/13/25 TV ratings

WWE trademark news and updates on “The High Ryze”, “JC Mateo’ and “King Of The Luchadores”

Movie news involving Liv Morgan, Batista and Cathy Kelley

Jakara Jackson has a new ring name: Mara Sadè

Lei Ying Lee (Xia Li) victorious in her MMA debut

Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy win first season of WWE LFG

A&E already advertising Season Two of WWE LFG premiering 6/22/25

WWE signs three Olympic athletes to developmental deals

Willow Nightingale signs contract extension to remain with AEW

Josh Matthews joins All Elite Wrestling

Reebok announces limited edition Swerve Strickland Answer 3 Sneaker

WINNERS (3) of WWE Backlash 2025 Predictions Contest

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member the past week

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode THE DON TONY SHOW (5/19/25)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 5/19/25) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 5/20/25 AT 6PM ET**

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (5/19/25) online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE (PATREON) AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (5/19/25)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

THE DON TONY SHOW 5/12/25 (RAW Recap, Wrestling News and More)

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (5/12/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (5/12/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW (5/12/25)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (5/12/25) online

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: JANUARY 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT LIVE right after WWE Monday Night RAW at DTKCDiscord.com

LIVE right after WWE Monday Night RAW at DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS UPDATE: Posted every SATURDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS as part of Don Tony Show)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: