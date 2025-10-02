00:00:00

We hope you enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 2/10/25. Running Time: 2 Hours 48 Minutes. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

AEW releases Malakai Black, Ricky Starks and Miro. Did Rey Fenix’ shoot himself in the Pata with his interview last week?

WWE releases a dozen including Sonya DeVille, Isla Dawn, Electra Lopez, Blair Davenport, AOP, Paul Ellering, Giovanni Vinci

DT breaks down every WWE / AEW release and where each wrestler should and will likely end up next

More WWE/NXT releases are imminent. Who could be next?

Jey Uso chooses to face Gunther for World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

Vince McMahon (looking quite frail) attends Super Bowl 59 with Shane McMahon, Undertaker and others

WWE RAW 2/10/25 recap and review (Nashville, TN)

Dakota Kai returns from injury

Trish Stratus to Guest Host WWE Elimination Chamber?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Updated lineup, latest news and rumors

Interesting rumor involving Chad Gable

Seth Rollins triggers AEW fans when making WWE/AEW comparison to recent blockbuster NBA trade involving Luca Dončić (Audio)

WWE files to trademark twelve new wrestler names – and every one of them are TERRIBLE

Josh Alexander no longer under TNA contract this week. Where should he go next: WWE? NXT? AEW? Indies?

Best wishes go out to legendary wrestler Samu Anoa’i who is undergoing heart surgery

A health update and heartfelt Thank You from Kevin Castle

Ric Flair Woooo! Energy drinks coming to Amazon

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member the past week

