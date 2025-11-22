Running Time: 1 Hour 30 Minutes

As promised, we have started the process of bringing back the entire Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show library and wrestling hotline episodes going back as early as 2002! Please keep in mind that technology back in the day was very primitive. Podcasting wasn’t even a thing yet. Still, we started hosting shows online as early as 2003. And the good news is that there close to 2000 episodes of archived content from 2002 thru 2019 that will be slowly reuploaded here for everyone!

We miss Kev dearly. But with the DTKC Show archive returning online, Kev Castle’s voice will never fade. For everyone who has ever supported Don Tony and Kevin Castle, THANK YOU.

This retro episode of ‘The Minority Report’ hosted by Don Tony, Joey 9:24, Black Moses and Kevin Castle go back to April 19, 2006. We even had a synopsis:

Shane McMahon ‘Liar Liar’ this Monday on Raw

Kane will outdraw Steve Austin at the Box Office

Scott Steiner Conference Call: Much ado about nothing

Was The Rock disrespectful for not attending WWE Hall of Fame

Why King Of The Ring has no buzz

Steve Corino Bitch Slaps Davey Scherer

Support local indy wrestling

Shut up about Matt Hardy jobbing

ECW ONS discussion

Why it’s no surprise Rey Mysterio being booed at overseas shows

MYSPACE lands Miss Monday Nitro back in jail

Daffney coming to NYC

Reaction to TNA banning Kanyon

TNA moving to Thursdays

Khali Greens & more!

