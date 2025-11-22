Running Time: 1 Hour 12 Minutes

As promised, we have started the process of bringing back the entire Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show library and wrestling hotline episodes going back as early as 2002! Please keep in mind that technology back in the day was very primitive. Podcasting wasn’t even a thing yet. Still, we started hosting shows online as early as 2003. And the good news is that there close to 2000 episodes of archived content from 2002 thru 2019 that will be slowly reuploaded here for everyone!

We miss Kev dearly. But with the DTKC Show archive returning online, Kev Castle’s voice will never fade. For everyone who has ever supported Don Tony and Kevin Castle, THANK YOU.

====

This retro episode of ‘The Minority Report’ hosted by Don Tony, Joey 9:24, Black Moses and Kevin Castle goes back to March 27, 2006. We even had a small synopsis of topics discussed:

Vince McMahon cleared of Sexual Harassment charges in Florida

Discussing the Five Year Anniversary of WCW going out of business

Bret Hart: Thanks for WWE HOF appearance, now stop being a bitch

Wrestlemania predictions and contest for our listeners

We Celebrate The Funker’s Birthday (and we don’t mean Terry Funk)

TNA Talk

Hulk Hogan & Steve Austin @ Wrestlemania

Move over Kane

Joanie Laurer ‘sees evil’ this summer!

New Mass Murderer!

Why ‘Cactus Jack’ change at WrestleMania

Wrestling Divas In Penthouse

More WWE Tryouts (But Im Not Telling You Something You Dont Already Know)

Pwspyware & Paul London’s ‘Tight Pants’

Keeping Marty Jannetty in our prayers

John Cena Acknowledges Stupid Rumors

William ‘Refrigerator’ Perry?

Shannon Moore truly a punk

Bobby Roode Buzz

Raw Discussion, Podcast Info, & Much More!

====

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE MINORITY REPORT 03/27/06

CLICK HERE to listen to the episode of THE MINORITY REPORT 03/27/06 online.

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes of DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW

CLICK HERE to gain immediate access to the entire DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW episode library. Thousands of episodes from 2003 to 2025

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: