WWE | Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul | Survivor Series | Bronson Reed/The Bloodline | AEW | Death Riders | NXT | Old School Wrestling Talk | ASK DT | Growing Up Don Tony And More

The Sit-Down with Don Tony, recorded LIVE Sunday night 11/17/24.

🎤The Sit-Down with Don Tony is a live interactive discussion show about pro wrestling that streams every SUNDAY night at 8:05PM ET. We cover everything going on in the world of pro wrestling (AEW, WWE/NXT, TNA and more). We also discuss many non-wrestling topics, sports and news. Nothing is ever out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

