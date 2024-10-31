This Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty-Three) 10/28 – 11/3 (Original Broadcast 11/5/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and are posted every Thursday afternoon. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 44 (10/28 – 11/3)

RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 44 Minutes

WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event / Halloween 1985: Funk vs Dog, Hulk/Andre vs Bundy/Studd, Savage vs Santana, Steamboat vs Fuji, Costume Party, Pipers Pit with The Hillbillies, Hennan Pumpkin Bobbin, Land of 1000 Dances, Halloween at Piper Home, and more.

Cult classic ‘They Live’ starring Roddy Piper is released in movie theatres.

Audio: Roddy Piper looks back at the filming of ‘They Live’.

Brainbusters WWF run comes to an abrupt end.

Audio: Brainbusters lose WWF Tag Team Titles to Demolition on TV, then tape their final match losing to The Rockers.

The Rockers def Hart Foundation for WWF Tag Titles, but is nullified due to a broken ring rope (and lots more).

Bonus Audio: Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts slaps Miss Elizabeth plus interviews with Jake and Macho Man.

Matt Hardy makes another appearance on WCW Amateur Challenge.

Audio: Hollywood Blondes officially split as a tag team.

Looking back at ECW November To Remember 1994, a ‘blind’ Sandman, and Chris Benoit breaking Sabu’s neck.

Infamous Michinoku Pro No Rope Barbed Wire Exploding Landmine Double Hell Death Match: Great Sasuke vs Atsushi Onita.

Audio: Steve Austin’s two ECW skits of “Monday Nyquil: Where The Big Boys Play – With Each Other’.

Audio: Steve Austin promo prior to Mikey Whipwreck def Sandman (Ladder Match) for ECW Heavyweight Title.

The Dudleys have a new member: Bubba Ray Dudley.

Goldust makes his WWF Raw debut.

Audio: Ahmed Johnson makes memorable WWF debut, bodyslamming Yokozuna.

Sabu wrestles his last WCW match.

Rocky Maivia makes his WWF TV debut.

Audio: Kurt Angle appears in ECW and guest commentates match (1996).

Audio: Taz ECW promo on heat with Sabu.

Audio: Pillman’s Got A Gun (need we say more).

Bret Hart officially signs with WCW.

Perry Saturn makes WCW in ring debut and wins Gold.

J-Crown is officially retired after WWF takes back Light Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: Vince McMahon gives Mankind a present: The WWF Hardcore Championship.

Looking back at ECW November To Remember 1998, 2000.

WWF debuts Super Astros.

Jesse Ventura is elected Governor of Minnesota.

John Cena makes his pro wrestling debut for UWF Promotion.

WWF settles wrongful death lawsuit with the Hart family.

Audio: Incident between Kurt Angle and Daniel Puder from Smackdown.

Bonus Audio: Al Snow and Kurt Angle interviews on Daniel Puder incident.

Christian leaves WWE and ultimately signs with TNA Wrestling.

Bonus Audio: Christian explains why he left WWF and signed with TNA Wrestling.

Steve Austin walks out of WWE after learning about Taboo Tuesday match outcome against Jonathan Coachman.

Vader and Goldust make surprise WWE return.

Looking back at WWE Taboo Tuesday 2005 and Cyber Sunday 2006.

Audio: Three Faces Of Foley returns and targets Carlito.

WWE releases Brooke Adams and Psicosis.

Rikishi leaves TNA due to a contractual dispute.

WWE announces all Wellness Policy Violations would be made public, then immediately suspends Chris Masters and Harry Smith.

Linda McMahon loses 2010 CT Senate bid to Richard Blumenthal.

Audio: TNA launches Anti-Bullying Campaign and website: ‘Eliminate The Hate’. Neither the campaign and website exist today.

Audio: The Muppets invade Monday Night Raw.

WWE ’13 Video Game is released in North America.

Bonus Audio: WWE ’13 Commercial featuring CM Punk.

Y2J debuts web comedy series, ‘But I’m Chris Jericho’.

Poor PPV buyrates and negative comments by Vince McMahon to investors spells trouble for Daniel Bryan’s headlining events.

TNA ends relationship with Ohio Valley Wrestling.

WWE Network exclusive as Rusev def Sheamus for US TItle.

Ronda Rousey tells Rolling Stone (2015) she’s ready for WWE.

Seth Rollins suffers serious knee injury during a match against Kane in Dublin, Ireland.

Looking back at WWE Hell In A Cell Event 2016.

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E44 (10/28 – 11/3) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E44 (10/28 – 11/3) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (2004-2024) WITH THIS NEWLY RELEASED 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

CLICK HERE for DTKC Merchandise Store (Shirts, Mugs and more!)

===

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.