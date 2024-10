Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (October 27, 2024): MCMG New WWE Tag Champs; TNA Believes In Screwing Joe Hendry; Bound For Glory 2024 PPV Results; Big Crown Jewel Updates; Cher and Madonna Wanted To **** Hulk Hogan? Dom vs Rhea On RAW? WWE/AEW Weekend TV Results and More

Here is your Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for Sunday, October 27, 2024. Running Time: 49 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Wrestling media blames WWE for fake news stories they reported about Kevin Owens’ contract and WWE future

WWE SmackDown results (10/25/24) featuring: MCMG def The Bloodline to win SmackDown Tag Team Titles; Usos reunite with a hug.. LA Knight prevents a ‘game seven’ decision.. Randy Orton/Triple H confrontation and much more

Honest thoughts on Motor City Machine Guns winning SmackDown Tag Team Championships this quickly and what tag team should immediately ‘turn’ and feud with MCMG

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Latest news (new matches added) and rumors

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Results: Masha Slamovich wins Heavyweight Title; TNA doesn’t believe in Joe Hendry; The Hardys win Tag Team Titles; JBL clotheslines everyone; Rosemary turns on Wendy Choo and more

TNA Genesis 2025 date and location announced

AEW Rampage and Collision results

AEW applies for three new trademarks related to future MAX programming

WWE teasing ‘Former World Champion’ to face Dominik Mysterio on RAW. Should it be Rhea Ripley?

Hulk Hogan claims Madonna and Cher both wanted to hook up with him but turned them down because he was married

