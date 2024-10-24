This Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty-Two) 10/21 – 10/27 (Original Broadcast 10/29/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and are posted every Thursday afternoon. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 43 (10/21 – 10/27)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 33 Minutes

Memorable Texas Bullrope Match: Superstar Billy Graham (c) vs Dusty Rhodes for WWWF World Title.

Audio: Dusty Rhodes talks about ‘Hard Times’.

Bonus Audio: Dusty Rhodes takes about ‘The Struggle’.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior makes his WWF debut.

Looking back at Halloween Havoc: 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

WWF airs Survivor Series Showdown 1990.

Audio: WCW Chamber Of Horrors ends with Abdullah The Butcher being electrocuted.

Stabbing incident between Arn Anderson and Sid Vicious.

Audio: Several wrestlers speak on the fight and stabbing between Arn and Sid.

Audio: Matt Hardy appears on WCW Amateur Challenge (Complete unedited promo).

Alundra Blayze wins WWF Womens Title for the last time before throwing the title in the trash on Nitro.

Audio: The Giant makes WCW debut, by competing in a Monster Truck Sumo Match, being ‘thrown’ off the roof of Cobo Hall, then winning the WCW Heavyweight Title.

Audio: The Shiek throws a fireball in the face of Mr JL (Jerry Lynn) as Sabu wrestles his first and only WCW PPV match.

The Yeti humps Hulk Hogan.

King Kong Bundy vs Bud ‘The Bumblebee’ Bundy on Married With Children.

Audio: Roddy Piper appears on WCW PPV to confront Hollywood Hogan.

Looking back at Scaffold Match between Tommy Dreamer and Brian Lee from ECW High Incident.

Audio: One of the greatest matches in WCW History: Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero (c) for Cruiserweight Title

Cage Match between Roddy Piper and Hulk Hogan stinks up WCW Halloween Havoc.

Audio: Jim Cornette airs another ‘shoot’ focusing on Piper/Hogan cage match from Halloween Havoc.

Warrior vs Hulk Hogan stinks up WCW Halloween Havoc.

WCW $2 Million PPV disaster: Goldberg vs DDP for WCW Heavyweight Title goes off the air in progress.

Mikey Whipwreck and Sandman make surprise ECW returns after being released by WCW.

Hulk Hogan lays down for Sting.

Coming Soon? WWF 3-D Attitude.

Shawn Michaels referees FMW match between H (real Hyabusa) vs Hyabusa (Mr Gannosuke).

Bret Hart announces his retirement from wrestling.

First Blood DNA Match: David Flair vs Buff Bagwell

Dudleys win WCW Tag Team Titles and make history.

Stephanie nails a vicious slap to the face of Linda McMahon.

Looking back at World Wrestling All-Stars ‘Inception’ PPV from Australia (2001).

Audio: If you thought the Triple H / Katie Vick funeral home sex scene was bad last week. This week Triple H brings Katie Vick to Raw and in the ring.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H get married (for real).

Controversy surrounding the WWE signing of Vladimir Kozlov.

Audio: Rhyno wins three matches and wins NWA Heavyweight Title at TNA Bound For Glory 2005. Just to lose the title 2 days later.

TNA releases Monty Brown and Larry Zbyszko.

WWE suspends all future ECW House Shows.

Looking back at WWE Cyber Sunday 2007, 2008.

Audio: The Main Event Mafia is formed.

Bonus Audio: Scott Steiner promo after joining the M.E.M.

Mick Foley’s announcement that changed the landscape of TNA Wrestling.

Booker T creates and crowns himself the first ever TNA Legends Champion.

DT looks back at the TNA Legends Title, which became the Global Title, which became the TV Title, which became the King Of The Mountain Title.

Audio: MSG Press Conference announcing the TNA signing of Hulk Hogan. With comments by Hogan, Dixie Carter, and Spike TV.

Looking back at WWE Bragging Rights PPV (2009).

Audio: Batista turns on Rey Mysterio.

Audio: Undertaker interview at UFC 121 with subtle confrontation with Brock Lesnar.

Audio: Nexus vs Nexus? David Otunga lays down for Heath Slater.

Looking back at WWE Hell In A Cell 2012, 2014, 2015.

Audio: Roman Reigns makes NXT debut.

Hulk Hogan and Bubba The Love Sponge settle their lawsuit over leaked Hogan Sex Tape.

Boo Dallas!

Audio: Randy Orton joins The Wyatt Family.

Emma released from WWE following Raw match vs Asuka.

