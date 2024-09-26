This Week In Wrestling History (Week Thirty-Nine) 9/23 – 9/29 (Original Broadcast 10/01/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and are posted every Thursday afternoon. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 39 (9/23 – 9/29)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 17 Minutes

EMLL (now known as CMLL) promotes it’s first show.

Fabulous Moolah begins her 28 year run as Womens Champion.

Hints of a Jimmy Snuka ‘babyface’ turn begin (1982).

Serious health issues force Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura into retirement.

Steel Cage Match between Capt Lou Albano (52) and Freddie Blassie (67).

SNME debuts the WWF Music Video ‘Piledriver’, and the Mega Powers seal their bond with ‘the handshake’.

Audio: Looking back at WWF Album ‘Piledriver’. Which tune was your favorite?

Dustin Rhodes makes his WWF debut on SNME.

Audio: Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts promo on Prime Time Wrestling

Looking back at WCW Fall Brawl: War Games 1993 and 1994.

Global Wrestling Federation (GWF) folds after three year run.

Audio: Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff meets Psychic Gary Spivey.

Audio: Rey Mysterio Jr and Psichosis make their ECW debut.

Audio: Steve-A-Mania runs wild as Steve Austin makes his ECW debut.

Audio: Infamous Cactus Jack Promo: ‘Cane Dewey’.

Audio: Jim Ross shoots on WWF and introduces the fake Razor Ramon and fake Diesel.

Public Enemy win WCW Tag Team Titles from Harlem Heat

Audio: ECW invades WWE IYH Mind Games PPV and Monday Night Raw.

Audio: Highlights of Beulah McGillicutty vs Bill Alfonso (ECW As Good As It Gets).

Looking back at WWF UK Exclusive PPV: One Night Only

Audio: Cactus Jack makes his WWF debut.

Audio: Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon for the first time and is arrested.

Audio: Bill Goldberg makes his WCW debut.

The story behind the Missy Hyatt / Scott Putski ‘Sex Video’.

Shocker loses a Mask vs Mask match against Mr Niebla.

Stephanie McMahon makes her pro wrestling debut on Raw.

Vince McMahon vacates the WWF Championship and is reinstated by Steve Austin.

The night Triple H wrestled five times on an episode of Smackdown.

Looking back at 1999 ECW Anarchy Rulz PPV.

Last episode of Raw on USA Network before jump to TNN.

Kronik wrestle their one and only PPV match for WWE.

Looking back at WWF Unforgiven PPV 2000 and 2003.

Audio: Raven makes his memorable WWF debut.

Kane and The Hurricane win WWF Tag Team Titles.

Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Bryan Danielson tear down the house at 2004 IWA Mid South Ted Petty Invitational.

Audio: Lita suffers a miscarriage. Gene Snitsky insists that it wasn’t his fault.

Looking back at ‘Christy / Carmella’ and the WWE shadiness behind the 2004 Divas Search Contest.

The story behind New Jack arrested before USAPW show and DT bailing him out of prison.

Audio: Bobby Lashley makes his WWE debut.

WWE releases Mark Copani (aka Muhammad Hassan).

TNA rehires Vince Russo to the creative team.

Audio: TNA signs Kurt Angle and the TNA commentators go bonkers.

Teddy Long suffers ‘heart attack’ during his wedding ceremony to Kristal Marshall.

Arizona Court dismisses Ultimate Warrior lawsuit against WWE.

Daniel Bryan def The Miz and wins the US Title.

Audio: Mark Henry def Randy Orton to become World Heavyweight Champion.

Audio: Triple H vs CM Punk (Night Of Champions 2011).

Matt Hardy arrested for the third time in a month and charged with possession, intent to sell or distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and more.

TNA changes to live format in attempt to stop substantial ratings decline.

Roman Reigns suffers his first pin (loss) on WWE roster.

Looking back at WWE Night Of Champions PPV 2014 and 2015.

Sting suffers serious neck injury (against Seth Rollins) and wrestles last ever match.

El Rey Network announces Season Two of Lucha Underground.

Audio: The List Of Jericho is born.

Cesaro suffers two impacted front teeth during Tag Title bout, and finishes the match.

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E39 (9/23 – 9/29) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E39 (9/23 – 9/29) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

Join The DTKC Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:

Ad-Free episodes of all of weekly shows

Weekly live Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

Thousands of hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Predictions Contests, Giveaways and more!

CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!