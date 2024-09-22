Tags
Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (September 22, 2024): Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes Cinema; Zilla Fatu/Bloodline News; Giulia Works NXT House Show; SmackDown/USA Update; WWE/AEW TV Results; Xia Li/TNA Debut; RAW Preview; Grand Slam Lineup and Lots More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for Sunday, September 22, 2024. Running Time: 58 Minutes.
Topics covered in this report include:
- Update on WWE SmackDown moving to three hours reports: Media reduces the report from news to ‘chatter’ and have added an interesting ‘summer’ twist to this story
- WWE SmackDown 9/20/24 results including several dark matches: Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes; The Bloodline vs Owens/Street Profits, Nia Jax/Tiffany Straton vs Bayley/Naomi Tornado Match, LA Knight vs Andrade; Melo/Andrade VI coming; Vinci loses again and more
- WWE gets cinematic with face-to-face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at the 50 Yard Line on the football field at Georgia Tech University
- Kevin Owens teases turn on Cody Rhodes while Randy Orton is M.I.A.
- WWE Speed Women’s Championship Quarterfinals results: Piper Niven vs Candice LeRae (Winner faces Kairi Sane in Semifinals)
- Trick Williams pops up on CW TV at TCU Horned Frogs vs SMU Mustangs college football game hyping up NXT 10/1/24 debut on CW Network
- Zilla Fatu abruptly leaves GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) leading to speculation of joining WWE and The Bloodline feud
- WWE RAW 9/23/24 preview: Bron Breakker vs Jey Uso for IC Title, Sami Zayn vs Ludwig Kaiser, Drew McIntyre appears, Strowman/Reed and more
- WWE Bad Blood 2024: New match added plus news and rumors
- Miro (aka Rusev/WWE) asks for his release from AEW
- AEW Rampage 9/20/24 and Collision 9/21/24 results
- Saraya vs Jamie Hayter: Saraya’s Rules match added to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/25/24)
- Hangman Adam Page vs Jeff Jarrett: Lumberjack Strap match added to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/25/24)
- Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly Tornado Trios Match added to AEW Collision: Grand Slam (9/28/24)
- AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024 current lineup (Seven matches announced)
- Xia Li to make her TNA in ring debut on 9/26/24 Impact
- NXT Live results 9/20/24 featuring Giulia teaming with Lola Vice and Jaida Parker; Ethan Page Title defense, Roxanne Perez, Tatum Paxley and more
- Programming Reminder: Sit-Down w/Don Tony streams live Sunday 9/22/24 at 8:05PM ET (Live link: https://youtube.com/live/cQAByu5HG4k)
Note: With the Sit-Down w/Don Tony streaming Sunday night and Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Monday night, your next Pro Wrestling Daily News update will be Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
