Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (September 4, 2024): Odyssey Jones Fired; Giulia vs Roxanne on NXT/CW Debut; AEW All Out Turnstile Count Is In; RIP Sonny King; AEW/WWE Ratings; NXT Results; Nikki Bella Filing For Divorce; AEW Dynamite Preview and More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Wednesday September 4, 2024. Running Time: 29 Minutes. Note: Your next Daily News Report will be FRIDAY morning 9/6/24.
Topics covered in this report include:
- Odyssey Jones released by WWE: If you tuned into 9/2/24 DTKC Show, the reason DT and Kev had speculated turned out to be true
- AEW ‘turnstile count’ for All In 2024 PPV is in. And the number is much lower than most speculated
- Kairi Sane (eye) injury update
- Giulia officially challenges Roxanne Perez for Women’s Championship 10/1/24 during NXT debut on CW Network
- Jordynne Grace to defend TNA Knockouts Title on 9/10/24 NXT
- NXT 9/3/24 results: Trick Williams battles Pete Dunne.. The Rascals become No 1 Tag Team Title Contenders.. Lyra Valkyria appears.. Giulia challenges Roxanne and more
- WWE SmackDown 8/30/24 ratings report
- AEW Rampage 8/30/24 ratings report
- AEW Dynamite 9/4/24 preview and flashback to Dynamite one year ago (results and 2023 TV rating)
- Nikki Bella preparing to file for Divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
- RIP Sonny King (79), who passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING DAILY NEWS REPORT (9/4/24) online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING DAILY NEWS REPORT (9/4/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WRESTLING DAILY NEWS REPORT (9/4/24)
CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING DAILY NEWS REPORT (9/4/24)
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content
====
====
====
====
====
====
====
