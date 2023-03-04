The Don Tony Show 3/4/23: Undertaker/Kevin Nash Savage Post On AEW Star; Sonya DeVille Arrest Details; Reelz Takes Dump On MLW; Goldberg Wants WWE Retirement Match; Judgement Day Dilemma Post WrestleMania 39; Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns Finally Face to Face

The Don Tony Show (3/4/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Full story on Sonya DeVille arrest for gun possession in NJ with an out of state permit, the Graves Act, interesting tidbit about the arrest no one has mentioned and why the charges will likely be dropped or reduced to a ticket and fine

Undertaker and Kevin Nash get savage towards AEW wrestler and comparisons to epic WrestleMania moment

Truth Serum: MLW Underground takes 50% ratings drop, episodes on Reelz ending in Mid-April, MLW advertising during On Patrol LIve pulled and deadline for Court Case appeal expires this week

Goldberg says WWE owes him a retirement match. DT agrees & has an idea most will agree with

Finn Balor teases Judgement Day expansion at WrestleMania 39 but will the opposite happen?

Delete Orgy occurs after news sites report ‘Stacey Keibler announced for WWE HOF based on a troll tweet

WWE SmackDown results (3/3/23): Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes Face to Face; Sami Zayn vs Solo Sikoa; Dominik continues to troll Rey Mysterio; Bobby Lashley/Uncle Howdy confrontation

SmackDown Seeds planted for Gunther WrestleMania 39 Opponent(s)

Bizzaroland: Click bait sites dispel CM Punk/Hangman Page fake news story they originally created

WWE Raw 3/6/23 preview: John Cena/Austin Theory and Seth Rollins/Logan Paul Face To Face.. Trish Stratus and Sami Zayn to appear, Bobby Lashley / Bray Wyatt confrontation

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 3/4/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 3/4/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 3/4/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 3/4/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!

==================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020). By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now! =============== Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated! ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS: ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

ArOv

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

CHi IoU

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Dan Kiefer

David Park

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Dushawn Butler

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

James Gruesome

Jason Lynn

Jeffrey Collins

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Case

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Leigh Gilbery

Lyndsay Neale

Marc Israel

Marcus Brazil

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Pran Fernando

Ray Gomez

RazorbackRobb

Richard

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Sam Boone

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Seth Washington

Setor Awunyo-Akaba

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

VeteranTheory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry SPONSORS SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)