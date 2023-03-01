Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/1/23: AEW Revolution PPV Predictions; Savage Opportunity Missed On Dynamite; NXT Roadblock Preview; HBK/Grayson Waller Confrontation; Hobbs/AEW Referees/Ladder Controversy; More NXT Stars Getting Look On WWE Supershow; ROH Tapes First Set Of Honor Club Matches

Episode #166 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (3/1/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

AEW Revolution 2023 Preview and Predictions (Eight Matches Announced)

Savage opportunity missed between Christian Cage and Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite

DT defends AEW referees’ involvement during Powerhouse Hobbs/Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match win

AEW Dynamite 3/1/23 results and AEW Rampage 3/3/23 preview

US/Canada Movie Theatres offering AEW Revolution; full details and an interesting omission from press release

Wrestling news media only clears up part of Kenny Omega’ AEW Contract situation

Ring of Honor holds its first Honor Club TV Tapings and DT gives them an early Thumbs Up

Is ROH Honor Club worth the $9.99 monthly subscription price? DT says yes and explains why

NXT Roadblock Preview & Predictions (Five matches plus Shawn Michaels/Grayson Waller confrontation)

NXT 2/28/22 results and TV rating (Last week: 589K)

WWE reaction to Zoey Stark/WWE Supershow appearances; another NXT star to get a main roster look

Winner of Nikkita Lyons signed photo contest announced and new Gigi Dolin signed pic contest

AEW Dynamite 3/1/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy (c) def Big Bill (All Atlantic Championship)

Powerhouse Hobbs won Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match (Earns TNT Title shot on 3/8 Dynamite)

Chris Jericho def Peter Avalon

Hook (c) def Matt Hardy (FTW Championship)

Riho def Toni Storm

Danhausen & Orange Cassidy won Casino Tag Team Battle Royale (Added to Tag Team Title Match at AEW Revolution)

NXT 2/28/23 Results:

Wes Lee (c) def Nathan Frazer (North American Championship Open Challenge)

Indus Sher def Briggs & Jensen

Meiko Satomura def Zoey Stark

Sol Ruca def Elektra Lopez

Tiffany Stratton def Katana Chance

Axiom def Hank Walker

Carmelo Hayes def Tyler Bate

