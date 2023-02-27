Tags
WWE Raw 2/27/23 Post Show: Lita/Becky Win Tag Titles; Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn Rematch Announced; Bray Wyatt Trolls Bobby Lashley; Brock vs Omos Set For WM39; Trish Stratus Returns; Reigns/Cody at SmackDown; Cena/Paul On 3/6 Raw; Carmella/Chelsea Green Tag Team?
WWE Raw Post Show (2/27/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 2/27/23 recap: Lita & Becky Lynch giving us Edge/Hulk Hogan vibes winning Women’s Tag Titles.. Trish Stratus returns!.. Brock Lesnar drinks with MVP.. Bray Wyatt trolls Bobby Lashley.. Seth Rollins Facetimes Logan Paul.. The Miz/Wrestlemania 39 Announcement; Chelsea Green/Carmella forming Tag Team?
- Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn rematch announced for upcoming WWE event
- Brock Lesnar vs Omos set for WrestleMania 39: Omos babyface turn coming?
- Finn Balor officially challenges Edge for WrestleMania 39: What will the stipulation be?
- Trish Stratus/Becky Lynch/Lita vs Damage CTRL set for WrestleMania 39 (Cooked Sausage)
- The Miz announced as the host for WrestleMania 39: DT still holding out for LA Knight to cohost
- Roman Reigns AND Cody Rhodes confirmed for 3/3/23 WWE SmackDown
- John Cena/Austin Theory and Logan Paul/Seth Rollins Face To Face confrontations set for 3/6 Raw
- Shayna Baszler addresses recent “You Can’t Wrestle” chants
- Bayley talks with Ariel Helwani about Sasha Banks’ returning to WWE, Dusty Rhodes, Damage Ctrl, her ideal WrestleMania 39 opponent(s) & more
- NXT 2/28/23 and AEW Dynamite 3/1/23 previews
- This Week In Wrestling History (S2 E9) preview and pics
- The return of the ‘Who Dat?’ Photo Challenge
- The Week In Ratings (2/17/23 – 2/24/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, NJPW & Impact Wrestling including High & Low points for each show
====
WWE Raw Results (2/27/23):
- Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def Street Profits
- Cody Rhodes def Chad Gable
- Asuka def Carmella
- Candice LeRae def Piper Niven
- Bobby Lashley def Elias
- Johnny Gargano def Otis
- Lita and Becky Lynch def Damage CTRL (c) (New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)
WWE Main Event Results (2/27/23)
- Michin def Tamina
- Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin def Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
==================
