Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 2/26/23: Trish Stratus/WrestleMania 39; Pat McAfee/WWE Commentator Shakeup? Predicting Sting’s Final Match; Honest Thoughts on Wrestling Observer Awards; Paul Heyman/WWE HOF; Tony Khan/Ebay
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (2/26/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Don Tony’s picks & reaction to these 2022 Observer Newsletter Awards Winners: Wrestler Of The Year: Jon Moxley.. Tag Team: FTR.. Promotion: AEW.. Women’s MVP: Syuri.. MOTY: Okada vs Ospreay.. Feud: FTR vs Briscoes.. Underrated: Takeshita
- Thoughts on muted fan interest towards AEW Revolution 2023 PPV compared to 2022
- Sting’ Final Match: DT surprising prediction how his final match will go down
- The Bloodline are preparing for a Championship Tsunami at Wrestlemania 39
- Cody Rhodes hasn’t even won WWE Championship yet & many within IWC are wishing failure so Sami Zayn can step in
- DT explains why even though he was pinned, Sami Zayn still won big at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Tony Khan preparing to overpay big time for AEW Contracts expiring in 2023 and 2024
- Refresher why WWE sale will likely be taken off the table if not made by Summer 2023
- Pat McAfee returning to WWE commentating for WrestleMania 39 and SmackDown: DT predicts where WWE will move Wade Barrett and which commentator will be the likely odd man out
- Paul Heyman should be a lock for WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2024
- Plus: Current favorite wrestling theme.. Cats With GoPro YouTube channel.. WFAN AM Radio (Rich Mancuso & Jody Macdonald) 1990’s Pro Wrestling Talk Show.. Carvel Ice Cream.. Puffins Peanut Butter cereal.. Montez Ford winning 2023 King Of The Ring.. Trish Stratus’ role at WrestleMania 39 and lots more!
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!
