Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E8 (2/19 – 2/25) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 2/21/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E8 (02/19 – 02/25)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 35 Minutes

Audio: Bob Backlund def Superstar Billy Graham and begins 2,135-day reign as WWF Champion.

Audio: Superstar Billy Graham speaks on Vince McMahon Sr decision in 1978 to crown Bob Backlund as Champion.

Jumbo Tsuruta def Nick Bockwinkel to win AWA Heavyweight Title.

Looking back at NWA Chi-Town Rumble PPV (1989).

Audio: Highlights of Ricky Steamboat vs Ric Flair for NWA Heavyweight Championship.

Looking back at NWA/WCW Wrestlewar PPV (1990, 1991).

Looking back at WCW Superbrawl III (1993), IV (1994), V (1995), VII (1997), VIII (1998), IX (1999), 2000 (2000).

Hulk Hogan returns to Raw and forms the Mega-Maniacs with Brutus Beefcake.

Hulk Hogan and TV producers scout areas in Florida to film the movie pilot, “Hurricane In Paradise”.

Looking back at ECW ‘Return of The Funker’ event (1995).

Audio: Cactus Jack endures 82 Singapore Cane shots as Terry Funk makes surprise return to ECW (Funk In A Box).

Looking back at ECW CyberSlam 1997.

Audio: Paul E Dangerously accepts Jerry Lawler’s challenge: ECW invades Monday Night Raw (1997).

Juventud Guerrera and Rey Mysterio Jr both forced to unmask on WCW PPVs.

Audio: Scott Steiner turns on brother Rick and joins NWO.

Audio: Undertaker vs Kane Inferno Match on Raw leads to Vince McMahon crying over a torched teddy bear.

Audio: Public Enemy makes their WWF debut on Raw.

Audio: Goldberg appears on The Tonight Show and issues $100,000 challenge to Steve Austin.

Audio: James Brown makes a surprise appearance at WCW Superbrawl 2000 (Original unedited music).

Audio: WWE Network butchery of same James Brown segment from Superbrawl 2000.

Looking back at WWF No Way Out PPV (2001, 2003, 2006).

Ring Of Honor makes their promotional debut.

Audio: The Rock makes surprise appearance on Raw and trashes the live Toronto crowd (2003).

Audio: Goldust’ first interview after being ‘electrocuted’ by Randy Orton and Batista.

Vince McMahon vs Eric Bischoff battle in the ring on Raw.

Chris Masters makes WWF Raw debut and breaks Steven Richards’ orbital bone.

Audio: Batista gives a ‘Thumbs Down’ and chooses to face Triple H at WrestleMania for World Heavyweight Title.

WWE begins contacting former ECW wrestlers to appear at ECW One Night Stand PPV.

Looking back at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV (2010, 2012, 2014).

Audio: Batista ends John Cena’s 32 second reign as WWE Champion.

WWE airs debut episode of NXT on Sci-Fi.

2-21-11: Undertaker and Triple H make WWE returns and issue a WrestleMania challenge (well sorta) to each other.

WWE signs the original Sin Cara.

AJPW, NJPW, and Noah join together to raise money for those affected by Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami.

John Cena vs CM Punk wrestle for the last time against each other and tear it up on Raw.

Audio: WWE announces Donald Trump for 2013 Hall Of Fame.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor 12th Anniversary Show (2014).

WWE Network officially launches in the US.

Audio: Following TNA run, Hulk Hogan makes WWE return (2014) after seven-year absence.

The Miz and Maryse get married.

Looking back at WWE Fastlane PPV (2015, 2016).

Audio: Shane McMahon makes WWE Raw return after six-year absence and interrupts Vincent J McMahon Legacy Award ceremony.

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E8 (2/19 – 2/25) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E8 (2/19 – 2/25) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====