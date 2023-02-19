Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 2/19/23: Sami Zayn/Cody Rhodes Tag Team; Sneak Peek At WrestleMania Movie Parodies; Montez Ford Update; Mercedes Mone Wins IWGP Title; Tony Khan ‘Major Announcement’; Thunder Rosa Dethroning Jade Cargill; RIP Richard Beltzer

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (2/19/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Sneak peek at several new WWE WrestleMania Movie Parodies

Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn need to team up for a match or two before WrestleMania 39 to help finish the story

Mercedes Mone def Kairi Sane to win IWGP Women’s Title

Should Thunder Rosa end up the one to hand Jade Cargill her first loss & win TBS Championship?

What a difference a year makes for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Positive Montez Ford/Elimination Chamber injury update

Thoughts on Tony Khan & others throwing shade at Ariel Helwani for appearing on WWE SmackDown & Elimination Chamber

Trying to make logical sense why the buzz surrounding AEW Revolution PPV is quite muted compared to recent PPVs

Predicting Tony Khan’s upcoming ‘Major Announcement’: ROH TV Tapings for upcoming Honor Club members?

CM Punk has a greater chance of returning to AEW than rejoining WWE

Super Bowl LVII scoring 113 Million viewers is a sobering reminder for WWE, AEW and other televised promotions

RIP Richard Beltzer (78): Flashback to Hulk Hogan accidentally cracking his head open back in 1985

Plus: Thoughts on Dax Harwood’s Podcast… Jay White is NOT Uncle Howdy… Favorite Mick Foley persona… How Sting will be remembered by fans… Showing love towards Sabu, Rampage Jackson, Samantha Irvin and MC Hammer? and much more!

🎤'The Sit-Down with Don Tony' is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show.

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP54) 2/19/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP54) 2/19/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP54) 2/19/2023