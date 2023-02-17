WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Predictions & SmackDown Recap: Will Jey Uso Break Sami Zayn’s Heart? Bray Wyatt Calls Out Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley: Now What? Austin Theory or Montez Ford? Judgement Day For Finn & Rhea? Ronda Rousey Rights a Wrong; Sami Zayn Comes Home

Sami Zayn comes home to finish his story with Roman Reigns. But will another begin with Kevin Owens? And will Jey Uso break Sami Zayn’s heart? Could we see the return of a WWE superstar who has been out of action since 2022? Bray Wyatt (on SmackDown) called out the winner of Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber: Who comes out on top? Would you want to see Bray Wyatt vs Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39? What about Bray Wyatt & Uncle Howdy vs Bobby Lashley & Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39?

Is it Judgement Day for Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley? Will Austin Theory retain? Or could Montez Ford enter WrestleMania as US Champion? Will Asuka cement her road to WrestleMania by surviving the Chamber? This and much more is discussed during your WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Preview & Predictions, plus WWE SmackDown 2/17/23 recap hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. (Props to Ronda Rousey and Shotzi for Righting a Wrong from Survivor Series during SmackDown. Audio/Video highlights included)

Programming Note: WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Recap & Review will stream LIVE Saturday night (2/18/23) immediately following Elimination Chamber (Approximately 11:30PM EST). Live Link: https://youtube.com/live/7kkkxTrBzNM

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Current Lineup:

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Austin Theory (c) vs Seth Rollins vs Montez Ford vs Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed vs Damian Priest (Elimination Chamber Match for WWE United States Championship)

Asuka vs Liv Morgan vs Natalya vs Nikki Cross vs Carmella vs Raquel Rodriguez (Elimination Chamber Match, Winner faces Bianca Belair for WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Sami Zayn (Unified WWE Universal Championship)

WWE SmackDown Results (2/17/23):

Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey def Natalya & Shotzi

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def Viking Raiders

Asuka def Liv Morgan

Gunther (c) def Madcap Moss (IC Title Match)

AEW Rampage Results (2/17/23):

The Elite def Top Flight & AR Fox (AEW Trios Title Match)

Ricky Starks def Daniel Garcia

Jade Cargill def Vertvixen (TBS Championship)

Dustin Rhodes def Swerve Strickland by DQ

