Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 2/12/23: Rey Mysterio/Airport Incident; Tony Khan Still Pushing WWE Hate; Sol Ruca/Mia Yim/Kiana James/Black History Month; The Rock vs Roman Reigns At SummerSlam/Survivor Series

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (2/12/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Tony Khan says WWE/AEW truly hate each other and are at war

Rey Mysterio refuses to sign autographs at an airport, and he should have told the group to fu** off

From restaurants to stores: Don Tony discusses some impromptu meetings w/wrestlers over the years

Trying to make sense why Sol Ruca, Kiana James, Mia Yim & others get scrutinized during Black History Month for being mixed race

The Rock vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam or Survivor Series can happen in lieu of WrestleMania 39

Athena completely absent from AEW TV but appears regularly on AEW YouTube: Acceptable?

Will Solo Sikoa win a WWE Championship in 2023?

What if WWE signed Chris Benoit back in 1995?

Your favorite Cactus Jack run: WCW, ECW, WWE, TNA or Japan?

Predicting when Jade Cargill and Orange Cassidy lose their Championships

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP53) 2/12/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP53) 2/12/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP53) 2/12/2023