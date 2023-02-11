Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 2/11/23: Canada Says No To Uso; Magic Mike XXXXL w/Otis? WWE Movie Parodies Returning! Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman Go Seed Planting; AEW Production Fail; Bray Wyatt Injured; Shayna Baszler vs Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39?
The Don Tony Show (2/11/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed
- Magic Mike XXXXL starring Otis? Dominik Mysterio in The Warriors? WWE bringing back Movie Parodies for WrestleMania 39! Share your WWE Movie Parody ideas with DT!
- From Pulp Fiction to Basic Instinct: DT looks back at every WWE Hollywood Movie Parody from WrestleMania 21. Which was your favorite? (pics)
- WWE SmackDown results (2/10/23): Jey Uso and Ronda Rousey return.. Usos retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles.. Gunther gets a new Number 1 contender for US Title.
- The Usos are still unable to travel into Montreal (Canada) for WWE SmackDown & Elimination Chamber
- WWE bringing back Hollywood Movie Parodies for WrestleMania 39
- Funny Tidbit about ‘Vince McMahon To Make $2.5 Billion from a Potential WWE Sale’ story floating around
- Bray Wyatt and JD McDonagh injury updates (Pics)
- Seth Rollins continues to plant seeds for WrestleMania 39 Match against Logan Paul
- Rumor Killer: Vince McMahon’s presence is seen as a hindrance & not helping WWE sale talks
- WWE considering Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 39: Return of the Fit Pit? (Sausage)
- Undertaker reveals what he told Bray Wyatt at RAW 30th Anniversary Show
- AEW Rampage results (2/10/23): Mark Briscoe returns.. Moxley/Claudio in action.. Orange Cassidy defends AEW All Atlantic Title
- AEW does not have a blading problem, they have a production problem (Video Montage)
Programming Note: NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Review will be part of Sunday’s ‘Sit Down w/Don Tony’ episode & streams LIVE Sunday night 2/5/23 at 8:05PM EST.
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 2/11/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 2/11/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 2/11/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 2/11/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE SmackDown 2/10/23 Results:
- Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def Hit Row
- Lacey Evans def Carmen Harress
- The Usos (c) def Braun Strowman & Ricochet (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def Chelsea Green & Sonya DeVille
- Madcap Moss def Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar (Faces Gunther for IC Title on 2/17/23 WWE SmackDown)
AEW Rampage 2/10/23 Results:
- Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli def Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade
- Ruby Soho def Marina Shafir
- Jungle Boy def Ryan Nemeth’
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Lee Moriarty (AEW All Atlantic Title Match)
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM
- NXT Watch Party airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- DT VIPatreon airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite airs Wednesday at 10:05PM
- Q&A With Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- WWE SmackDown Watch Party airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- AEW Rampage Watch Party airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- The Don Tony Show airs Saturday at 11:05AM
- The Sit-Down With Don Tony airs Sunday at 8:05PM
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Jeffrey Collins
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)