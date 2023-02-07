Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E6 (2/5 – 2/11) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 2/7/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E6 (02/05 – 02/11)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 26 Minutes

Pedro Morales def Ivan Koloff to win WWWF Championship.

Audio: Jerry ‘The King Lawler’ vs Hulk Hogan battle in Memphis, TN.

Midnight Rider def Ric Flair to win NWA World Heavyweight Championship but refuses to unmask and surrenders title.

Audio: Midinight Rider says goodbye to his fans.

Looking back a the highest rated wrestling event of all time: The Main Event (1988).

Audio: Andre The Giant def Hulk Hogan to win WWF Title (due to the evil twin referee Earl Hebner), then surrenders the belt to Ted Dibiase.

Looking back at Ted Dibiase’s WWF Championship reign.

Audio: Larry Zbyszko wins vacant AWA Heavyweight Title in a somewhat confusing battle royal.

Audio: Bill Apter interviews the newly crowned AWA Champion, Larry Zbyszko.

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions X: Texas Shootout.

Kerry Von Erich arrested for falsifying Valium and Vicodin prescriptions.

Audio: Undertaker prevents Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts from chair bashing Miss Elizabeth.

Audio: Undertaker’s first ‘face’ turn is complete: Jake Roberts attacks Undertaker during Funeral Parlor segment.

Audio: Showing some sincere appreciation for Sid Vicious’ promo ability.

Ric Flair wrestles last series of matches before leaving WWF for WCW.

Looking back at WCW SuperBrawl VI.

Audio: Kevin Sullivan vs Brian Pillman ‘Respect’ Strap Match.

Audio: Kevin Sullivan speaks on working with Brian Pillman.

Audio: Goldberg and William Regal speak on their infamous match on WCW Monday Nitro.

Vince McMahon wrestles first ever match during WWF Raw Saturday Night.

Essa Rios wins WWF Light Heavyweight Title and Lita makes her WWF debut.

Audio: Kurt Angle Angle Slams Mae Young who then shows EMS her puppies.

Audio: Hollys vs APA Hardcore Tag Title Match featuring a memorable spill by Viscera.

Audio: Chris Jericho’s promo on Viscera.

Audio: Funny promo by The Rock on Kevin Kelly, Big Show, DX, and The Radicals.

Audio: DX and Radicals vs Cactus Jack, The Rock, and Too Cool.

Audio: Scott Steiner Nitro promo ripping WCW and Ric Flair while praising WWF and Steve Austin.

Maven def The Undertaker to win WWF Hardcore Title.

Posedown between Billy and Chuck vs Stacey Keibler and Torrie Wilson.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor’s One Year Anniversary Show.

Wrestling Society X tapes their first pilot episode.

Audio: WSX (Wrestling Society X) Rumble.

Looking back at TNA Against All Odds PPV (2007, 2008, 2009).

Altercation between Chris Jericho and over zealous fans following WWF House Show).

Bobby Lashley leaves TNA for MMA Career.

WWE signs Chris Hero.

Looking back at NXT Takover: Rival (2015).

Audio: Daniel Bryan’s memorable retirement speech from Smackdown.

Titus O’Neil suspended after incident with Vince McMahon following DB retirement speech.

Samoa makes WWE Raw in ring debut (def Roman Reigns).

