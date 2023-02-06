Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw 2/6/23 Post Show: Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Get Personal; Lita Returns; JBL Leaving WWE; Brock vs Lashley & Edge/Beth vs Balor/Rhea Ripley At Elimination Chamber; Week In Ratings; Hurt Business 2/3 Reunited
WWE Raw Post Show (2/6/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 2/6/23 recap: Brock Lesnar/Bobby Lashley AND Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman with two memorable confrontations.. Lita Returns.. Cage Match.. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches.. Edge/Beth Phoenix challenge Judgement Day
- Edge/Beth Phoenix vs Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley set for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
- Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 to be finalized next week
- WWE stacking Elimination Chamber card a direct result of WWE Sale negotiations
- Further details why WWE could be taken off the market if a sale doesn’t occur by Summer 2023
- JBL’s time with Baron Corbin is about over, but MVP with Cedric/Shelton has been restored
- Becky Lynch makes WWE history with Raw Cage Match (vs Bayley)
- Maximum Male Models & Maxxine Dupri officially added to WWE Raw roster
- Looking back at WWE Performance Center August 2018 Recruits (pic)
- The Week In Ratings (1/30/23 – 2/3/23) WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage
- NXT 2/7/23 (Bayley Appears) and AEW 2/8/23 previews (Danielson/Rush, MJF in action)
- This Week In Wrestling History (S2 E6) preview
- Details and rules on upcoming Matt Riddle Contest (held the night he returns) featuring Autographed ‘Original Bro’ Hat, signed 8×10 and a signed WWE card, limited to 10!
🚪Podcast Forbidden Door IV: Don Tony vs Misha Montana! The conversation everyone is currently talking about went down Saturday 2/4/23. If you haven’t checked it out already, it’s a must listen. CLICK HERE to listen.
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 2/6/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 2/6/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 2/6/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 2/6/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
WWE Raw Results (2/6/23):
- Damian Priest def Angelo Dawkins (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
- Dexter Lumis def Baron Corbin
- Carmella def Michin, Piper Niven & Candice LeRae (Fatal 4-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
- Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin def Alpha Academy
- Asuka def Chelsea Green
- Montez Ford def Elias (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
- Becky Lynch def Bayley (Cage Match)
WWE Main Event Results (2/6/23)
- Dana Brooke def Indi Hartwell
- The OC def The Creed Brothers
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE RAW Watch Party Mondays at 8PM (http://www.Playback.TV/DonTonyShow)
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ LIVE Mondays at 11:05PM on YouTube
- DT VIPatreon airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite LIVE Wednesdays at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A With Don Tony (Mailbag): Every 2 Weeks Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- WWE SmackDown Watch Party LIVE Fridays at 8PM (Link Above)
- AEW Rampage Watch Party LIVE Fridays at 10PM (Link Above)
- The Don Tony Show airs LIVE Saturdays at 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down With Don Tony LIVE Sundays at 8:05PM on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Jeffrey Collins
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)