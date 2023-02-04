The Don Tony Show 2/4/23: Usos Turmoil Leading To Title Loss; Sami Zayn/WrestleMania 39; Bloomberg Embarrasses Tony Khan; Nick Khan Talks WWE Sale; RIP Lanny Poffo; Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn Rumor Killers; Podcast Forbidden Door IV Programming Info

Some Topics Discussed

WWE SmackDown results (2/3/23): Roman Reigns and The Bloodline minus one.. Charlotte Flair defends Women’s Title.. Ricochet/Braun earn Tag Title shot.. Elimination Chamber qualifier

WWE officially announces Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Are Braun Strowman & Ricochet WWE’s choice to dethrone The Usos SmackDown Tag Title reign?

Biased Media pushing fake narrative about fans turning on Cody Rhodes

Biased Media pushing fake narrative that WWE management doesn’t view Sami Zayn as a Main Eventer

Another example why Ringside News is toxic garbage (Saraya / Twitter posts)

RIP Lanny Poffo (68): DT shares his favorite Lanny Poffo intro moment from DTKC Show

Fake news forced to pull back on Gunther vs Brock Lesnar being considered for WrestleMania 39

Latest ‘horrifying’ lawsuit against WWE could result in a defamation case filed by Vince McMahon

Mirror Mirror, WWE Sale: Nick Khan on CNBC and Tony Khan featured in a hilarious Bloomberg News article

Nick Khan explains why WWE Sale could happen as early as Summer 2023; says Vince McMahon ready to ‘walk away’ from WWE

Best wishes to Maria Kanellis who underwent Thyroid surgery that Don Tony just avoided (for now)

Forbidden Door IV: Don Tony vs Misha Montana is recorded and will be available for everyone on Sunday 2/5/23 across all platforms

Programming Note: NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Review will be part of Sunday’s ‘Sit Down w/Don Tony’ episode & streams LIVE Sunday night 2/5/23 at 8:05PM EST.

WWE SmackDown 2/3/23 Results:

Braun Strowman & Ricochet def Imperium (Tournament Final for SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

Charlotte Flair (c) def Sonya DeVille (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)

Viking Raiders def Brawling Brutes

Natalya def Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega and Shotzi (Elimination Chamber Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match)

AEW Rampage 2/3/23 Results:

The Elite (c) def Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy (AEW Trios Tag Team Title Match)

Swerve Strickland def Brian Pillman Jr

Toni Storm & Saraya defeated The Renegade Twins

Rush def Christopher Daniels

