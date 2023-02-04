Tags
The Don Tony Show 2/4/23: Usos Turmoil Leading To Title Loss; Sami Zayn/WrestleMania 39; Bloomberg Embarrasses Tony Khan; Nick Khan Talks WWE Sale; RIP Lanny Poffo; Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn Rumor Killers; Podcast Forbidden Door IV Programming Info
The Don Tony Show (1/21/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed
- WWE SmackDown results (2/3/23): Roman Reigns and The Bloodline minus one.. Charlotte Flair defends Women’s Title.. Ricochet/Braun earn Tag Title shot.. Elimination Chamber qualifier
- WWE officially announces Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber
- Are Braun Strowman & Ricochet WWE’s choice to dethrone The Usos SmackDown Tag Title reign?
- Biased Media pushing fake narrative about fans turning on Cody Rhodes
- Biased Media pushing fake narrative that WWE management doesn’t view Sami Zayn as a Main Eventer
- Another example why Ringside News is toxic garbage (Saraya / Twitter posts)
- RIP Lanny Poffo (68): DT shares his favorite Lanny Poffo intro moment from DTKC Show
- Fake news forced to pull back on Gunther vs Brock Lesnar being considered for WrestleMania 39
- Latest ‘horrifying’ lawsuit against WWE could result in a defamation case filed by Vince McMahon
- Mirror Mirror, WWE Sale: Nick Khan on CNBC and Tony Khan featured in a hilarious Bloomberg News article
- Nick Khan explains why WWE Sale could happen as early as Summer 2023; says Vince McMahon ready to ‘walk away’ from WWE
- Best wishes to Maria Kanellis who underwent Thyroid surgery that Don Tony just avoided (for now)
- Forbidden Door IV: Don Tony vs Misha Montana is recorded and will be available for everyone on Sunday 2/5/23 across all platforms
Programming Note: NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Review will be part of Sunday’s ‘Sit Down w/Don Tony’ episode & streams LIVE Sunday night 2/5/23 at 8:05PM EST.
WWE SmackDown 2/3/23 Results:
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet def Imperium (Tournament Final for SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)
- Charlotte Flair (c) def Sonya DeVille (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)
- Viking Raiders def Brawling Brutes
- Natalya def Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega and Shotzi (Elimination Chamber Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match)
AEW Rampage 2/3/23 Results:
- The Elite (c) def Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy (AEW Trios Tag Team Title Match)
- Swerve Strickland def Brian Pillman Jr
- Toni Storm & Saraya defeated The Renegade Twins
- Rush def Christopher Daniels
