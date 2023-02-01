Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 2/1/23: AEW Testing House Shows; NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Predictions; AEW Dynamite 2/1/23 Recap; Kota Ibushi Gone From NJPW; Nikkita Lyons Undergoes Surgery; Ricky Starks Rumor Killer
Episode #162 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (2/1/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Preview and Predictions
- AEW to begin trial run of House Shows in select markets beginning mid-March
- AEW Dynamite 2/1/23 results and AEW Rampage 2/3/23 preview
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn amongst many who attended Funeral for Jay Briscoe
- Nikkita Lyons undergoes successful knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and torn meniscus
- Kota Ibushi no longer under NJPW contract and is officially a free agent
- Rumor Killer about AEW heat with Ricky Starks over being backstage at WWE Royal Rumble
- NXT 1/31/22 results & TV rating (Last week: 607K)
- Programming Note: NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Review will be part of Sunday’s ‘Sit Down w/Don Tony’ episode & streams LIVE Sunday night 2/5/23 at 8:05PM EST.
AEW Dynamite 2/1/23 Results:
- Jon Moxley def Hangman Adam Page
- The Acclaimed def Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum
- Konosuke Takeshita def Brian Cage
- Bryan Danielson def Timothy Thatcher
- Jade Cargill (c) def Red Velvet (TBS Championship & 50th Win)
- Samoa Joe def Darby Allin (c) (No Holds Barred Match & New TNT Champion)
NXT 2/1/23 Results:
- Indus Sher def The Creed Brothers
- Zoey Stark def Indi Hartwell
- Dijak def Von Wagner
- Tyler Bate def Axiom
- Stevie Turner def Dani Palmer
- Drew Gulak def Charlie Dempsey
- Duke Hudson & Andre Chase def The Dyad and Edris Enofe & Malik Blade (Tag Team Title Match at NXT Vengeance Day)
