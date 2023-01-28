Tags
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Recap And Review: Sami Zayn Crucified For Kevin Owens’ Sins; Cody Rhodes/Rhea Ripley Win The Rumble; Gunther Makes History; Kofi Kingston Injury Scare; Asuka Debuts New Look; Logan Paul/Nia Jax/Chelsea Green Return; Uncle Howdy Is Not Shane McMahon!
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Post Show Review, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Results:
- Cody Rhodes wins Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Earns WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 39) Last elimination: Gunther
- Bray Wyatt def LA Knight (Pitch Black Match sponsored by Mountain Dew)
- Bianca Belair (c) def Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship)
- Rhea Ripley wins Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Earns Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 39) Last elimination: Liv Morgan
- Roman Reigns (c) def Kevin Owens (Unified WWE Universal Championship)
