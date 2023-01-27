Tags
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions/The Don Tony Show 1/27/23: Sami Zayn To Quit The Bloodline? Nikka Bella Picks Stupid Fight w/WWE; SmackDown Results w/Tag Tournament Swerve; Lacey Evans Returns & Lots More
The Don Tony Show + WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Predictions, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Preview & Predictions: Final night for Sami Zayn in the Bloodline (with a twist)?
- Several NXT stars and ‘outside’ surprises rumored for Royal Rumble matches
- Island Of Irrelevancy: Nikki Bella w/Brie picks a stupid fight with WWE over Raw 30th Anniversary Show
- Two Must See/Hear Interviews: Ryan Satin w/Bray Wyatt and Ariel Helwani w/Sami Zayn
- WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) and early preview (2/3/23): Women’s Title Match & Tag Team Tournament Finals
- Reason why WWE replaced Sheamus/Drew McIntyre with Braun Strowman & Ricochet in Number One Contenders Tournament for SmackDown Tag Team Titles
- Lacey Evans returns to SmackDown with the same schtick that led to her being taken off TV
- Live Chat & SuperChat questions will be answered throughout the show.
Programming Note: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Recap & Review will stream LIVE Saturday night (1/28/23) immediately following Royal Rumble (Approximately 11:30PM EST). Live Link: https://youtube.com/live/DEWhZ1CT-pU
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Current Lineup:
- Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens (Unified WWE Universal Championship)
- Bianca Belair (c) vs Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship)
- Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight (Pitch Black Match sponsored by Mountain Dew)
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Winner earns WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 39)
- Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Winner earns Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 39)
WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23):
- Rey Mysterio def Karrion Kross
- Lacey Evans def Jazmin Allure
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet def Hit Row (SmackDown Tag Titles: Number 1 Contenders Semi-Finals)
- Imperium def Legado Del Fantasma (SmackDown Tag Titles: Number 1 Contenders Semi-Finals)
- Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa went to a no contest
AEW Rampage Results (1/27/23):
- Adam Page def Wheeler Yuta
- Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta & Danhausen
- Powerhouse Hobbs def Tony Gunn
- Jamie Hayter (c) def Emi Sakura (AEW Women’s Title Eliminator match)
