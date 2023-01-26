Tags
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag) 1/26/2023: WWE Product Post-Sale; Will CM Punk Return To AEW; Four Horsewomen @ WrestleMania 40; Ted Turner/Tony Khan & Agida Scale Towards Vince McMahon
Q&A With Don Tony (EP79) 1/26/23, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Will WWE product still have that WWE feel if it’s sold to Comcast, Disney, Saudi Arabia, etc
- Looking back at Billionaire Ted skits and comparing the Agida levels of Ted Turner & Tony Khan towards Vince McMahon
- What are the chances CM Punk returns to AEW in 2023?
- Predicting Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 39 opponents for WWE Women’s Titles
- Raquel Rodriguez: Dark Horse pick to win the 2023 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble?
- Is The Rock the most charismatic wrestler of all time?
- Thoughts on independent wrestler Titus Alexander. Will he appear in NXT or AEW in 2023?
- Four HorseWomen competing in a Fatal Four Way at a future WWE WrestleMania
- Anyone interested in a get together with Don Tony at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA?
- Reaction to wrestling media who grossly lie to wrestling community just for acknowledgement
- Trying to find some positives that came from the Chris Benoit double murder / suicide
- Plus: The Rock / 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame.. Judgement Day WrestleMania 39 opponents.. Undertaker’s WrestleMania X opponent.. Breakout Wrestlers in 2023 and more
- Plus: Would you buy Don Tony Italian Roast Coffee?.. ‘Eat, Save, Burn’.. Songs that piss off DT and more
- Note: Your next Q&A w/Don Tony mailbag will stream on Thursday February 9, 2023 (Email DT a Question: dontony@dontony.com)
