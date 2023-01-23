WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Post Show: Trial Of Sami Zayn w/Unexpected Twist: Undertaker Passes The Torch To Bray Wyatt; Brock Lesnar Returns; Women’s Cage Match Postponed; Huge WWE 2K23 Video Game News; Royal Rumble Updates

WWE Raw celebrates THIRTY YEARS! Hulk-A-Mania officially turns 39! And it’s the final Raw before the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble! Many legends appeared! The Bloodline held the ‘Trial Of Sami Zayn’. Paul Heyman presented a vicious argument against Sami Zayn. But an unlikely Uce came to Sami’s defense and saved his ass. But for how long? Unfortunately, due to the ‘Trial” running too long, the Cage Match between Becky Lynch vs Bayley was condensed to an ‘attack’ and the match has been postponed.

We had TWO Title Matches, an impromptu Non-Title match and a fun 6 Man Tag Team Match with a special guest referee! BROCK LESNAR spoiled BOBBY LASHLEY‘s bid to regain the US Title. LA Knight thinks he’s a badass, but he isn’t the AMERICAN BADASS! Did Undertaker pass the torch to Bray Wyatt? The Usos defeated Judgement Day for WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. But it wasn’t Jay & Jimmy Uso who retained the Titles!

Plus, Ron Simmons hosted Poker Night, and Kurt Angle joined D-Generation X? And a funny botch from Corey Graves on commentary. Lots of Raw flashbacks from 1993-2022 shown throughout the night. All the highlights plus DT gets into big updates about the upcoming WWE 2K23 Video Game complete with screenshots. Enjoy this episode of WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Post Show, hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Programming Note: Don Tony will air a special ‘WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Preview & Predictions‘ LIVE Friday night, 1/27/22 at 10:05PM EST following WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Results (1/23/23):

The Trial Of Sami Zayn: No Guilty

Jay Uso (c) & Sami Zayn (Subbing For Jimmy Uso) def Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Seth Rollins & Streets Profits def Imperium (Kurt Angle special guest referee)

Bianca Belair (c) def Sonya DeVille (Non-Title Match)

Austin Theory (c) def Bobby Lashley (No DQ Match for United States Championship)

JAY BRISCOE ‘Reach for the Sky’ Shirt (100% of Proceeds Help The Pugh Family): https://tinyurl.com/RIPJayBriscoe

