Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 1/22/23: Trial Of Sami Zayn: How It Will End; Reason Why Nick Khan Mocks Tony Khan As ‘The Kid’; Why Vince McMahon Wont Appear Live At Raw 30; Orton/Riddle/Carmella/Cardona/Aldis/Mickie James/Royal Rumble; Great Muta/Batista/The Rock/2023 WWE HOF

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (1/22/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Bloodline Celebration at Raw 30th Anniversary replaced with The Trial Of Sami Zayn

Brock Lesnar appearing at Raw XXX to confront a certain WWE Superstar & to announce Royal Rumble appearance

Reason why Nick Khan mocks Tony Khan, calling him a ‘kid’. And it really doesn’t have much to do with age

Addressing Elite Media’s refusal to expose WarnerMedia executive(s) who balked at AEW airing Jay Briscoe Tributes on TNT/TBS programming

Looking at possible Royal Rumble appearances for Naomi, Carmella, Matt Riddle, Randy Orton, Matt Cardona, Nick Aldis and Mickie James

Looking at possible 2023 Hall Of Fame inductees: Great Muta, Batista and The Rock

Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight ‘Pitch Black Match’: What to expect from the match & who’s side Uncle Howdy will take

DT explains why Vince McMahon will not appear live in person at WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show

From reserving Uber in advance, preparing for Los Angeles traffic, Face Masks/Sanitizer to restrooms: Some advice for those attending WrestleMania 39

MLW debuting on Reelz Tuesday 1/24/22: Will you watch?

Plus: Randy Orton/WWE Return.. GUNTHER/Brock Lesnar confrontation at Royal Rumble.. Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus at WWE Crown Jewel.. GUNTHER vs Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.. DT’s all-time favorite WWE Raw moment; Jay White better for WWE or AEW?.. Showing love for Hakushi and Lince Dorado; Vince McMahon back in CT.. One easy way to improve AEW Rampage and more!

Programming Note: Don Tony will air a special ‘WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Preview & Predictions‘ LIVE Friday night, 1/27/22 at 10:05PM EST following WWE SmackDown on FOX. Live Link: https://youtu.be/1D3iCaVA0-8

