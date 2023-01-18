Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 1/18/23: RIP Jay Briscoe: Latest News & Info That May Have Led To Fatal Crash; Prayers For NXT Star; Logic Behind Saraya/Toni Storm ‘Turn’; William Regal Revealing Comments About AEW Stint; AEW/NXT TV Results; NXT Vengeance Day: New Matches Added

The wrestling world is in shock and sadness after learning the tragic news that Jay Briscoe (real name: Jamin Pugh) was killed and his two daughters critically injured in a head-on auto collision Tuesday 1/17/23 in Laurel, Delaware. We all send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Pugh Family. Don Tony tries to piece together what happen by providing the latest info available. DT shares photos of the type of vehicles involved, the location where the accident occurred, weather conditions and TWO IMPORTANT FACTORS no one is discussing that may have contributed to this deadly accident.

Please note: Photos of the accident location and the vehicles are STOCK. They are to show what the accident location looks like and the type of vehicles both operators were driving. DT did not and will not release any specific or personal information obtained from the initial crash report filed with Delaware State Police. As always, all news, research and opinion with zero clickbait

DT discusses ROH Jay Briscoe Tribute Show taped & countless tributes pouring in. Sadly, DT also has to address some horrible trolls and click bait going around about his death. Finally, DT shares a personal memory of the first time seeing Jay Briscoe in 2002 for USA Pro Wrestling, and how that night indirectly led to a funny and awesome memory with his Pro Wrestling Hotline (Blackhearts).

Everyone here also sends our love and thoughts towards NXT star Amari Miller. A raw and very emotional conversation about depression and mental health. In addition, DT gets into NXT and AEW Dynamite results, NXT Vengeance Day news, and some very revealing comments made by William Regal about his stint in AEW.

