Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw Post Show 1/16/23: Vince McMahon Appearing At Raw 30; Several Rumor Killers; Triple H Meets w/Raw Roster; Cena vs Theory Still Set For WrestleMania 39; Big Royal Rumble News and Updates; Negative Ratings News For Several NXT/AEW Main Eventers
WWE Raw Post Show (1/16/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw recap 1/16/23: Cody Rhodes confirmed For Royal Rumble; #1 Contender Elimination Match; Omos returns, Howdy Poopy
- WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show: Raw Tag Team and US Title Matches, Steel Cage Match, news, Brock Lesnar rumors and yes; Vince McMahon will appear
- WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Updated lineup, new match added
- WWE Women’s Royal Rumble 2023 Rumor Killer (Leaked entries list and winner)
- WWE Men’s Royal Rumble 2023 Rumor Killer involving The Rock
- Stupid rumor killer regarding return of WWE $60 PPVs & more if WWE is sold
- Triple H meets Raw roster to discuss Vince McMahon return, creative & more (Cooked Sausage)
- Pipe Dream: Kofi Kingston predicts Rhea Ripley will be US or IC Champion in 2023
- John Cena vs Austin Theory remains on track for WrestleMania 39 (Cooked Sausage)
- Stupid rumor killer regarding Nikki Cross and the return of Sanity
- NXT 1/17/23 and AEW Dynamite 1/18/23 previews
- Interesting (not in a good way) ratings tidbits for some of AEW & NXT main eventers
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 1/16/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 1/16/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 1/16/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 1/16/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
WWE Raw Results (1/16/23):
- Solo Sikoa def Mustafa Ali
- Street Profits def Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander
- Omos def Elias
- Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio def Alpha Academy
- Io Sky def ‘Michin’ Mia Yim
- Bronson Reed def Akira Tozawa
- Bobby Lashley def Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler & The Miz (Elimination Match, faces Austin Theory for US Title at Raw 30th Anniversary Show)
WWE Main Event Results (1/16/23)
- Dana Brooke def Zoey Stark
- Dexter Lumis def Charlie Dempsey
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM
- “NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM
- ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- “WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- “AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday at 11:05AM
- ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Jeffrey Collins
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)