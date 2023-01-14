The Don Tony Show 1/14/23: Stephanie McMahon Quits WWE; Triple H Meets w/Roster; AEW/WWE Sale Clickbait; New Bray Wyatt QR Code Teases Two Returns; Mickie James Wins Knockouts Title; Fallout From WWE Sale To Saudi Arabia & Mercedes Mone/AEW Debut Fake News

The Don Tony Show (1/14/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Family divided? With the return of Vince McMahon as WWE Chairman, Stephanie McMahon resigns as WWE Co-CEO. Don Tony discusses the details behind Stephanie McMahon’s departure which is directly related to Vince McMahon & Michelle Wilson‘s return. Did the McMahon Family know all along Vince was returning? A subtle remark made by Vince McMahon this week sure hints that. Expect Linda McMahon’s name to pop up in the news very soon. A bombshell story coming? We all send best wishes to Stephanie McMahon who underwent ankle surgery.

DT discusses the meeting Triple H had with WWE talent prior to SmackDown (1/13/22) and will also meet with Raw roster this Monday. DT shoots down the latest click-bait surrounding a WWE sale with media quickly shifting from Saudi Arabia to Tony & Shad Khan. DT also discusses the fallout from the bullsh** guarantees so many made about Mercedes Mone‘ appearing on 1/11/23 AEW Dynamite and WWE sold to Saudi Arabia Investment Fund. Plus, all the latest WWE, Royal Rumble and AEW news, SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament, Latest Bray Wyatt QR Code teasing TWO returns; Mickie James winning Knockouts Title, SmackDown/Rampage TV results and more.

Over the last month, The Don Tony Show has been the only entity who has 100% accurately discussed everything involving Mercedes Mone/AEW/NJPW, Vince McMahon‘s return, upcoming WWE media rights deals and a pursuit of an M&A or a flat-out sale. This episode was no different. If you want straight up honest discussion without the hate and clickbait, check out this episode.

WWE SmackDown 1/13/23 Results:

Gunther (c) def Braun Strowman (IC Title Match)

Tegan Nox def Xia Li

Raquel Rodriguez def Liv Morgan

Kevin Owens def Sami Zayn by DQ

AEW Rampage 1/13/23 Results:

Darby Allin (c) def Juice Robinson (TNT Championship)

Malakai Black & Brody King def Ortiz & Eddie Kingston

Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def Tay Melo & Anna Jay (Street Fight)

