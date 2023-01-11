Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 1/11/23: Mercedes Mone/AEW Debut & WWE Sold To Saudis: Elite Clickbait; Adam Cole Returns; Jinder Mahal/NXT Surprise; New Year’s Evil Results; ROH Supercard of Honor News
Episode #159 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (1/11/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Adam Cole makes surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite, and he is returning to in-ring action!
- Mercedes Mone’, as we knew all along, did not make her AEW Dynamite debut. More disturbing, is the same clickbait news reporter responsible for Mercedes/AEW story also started the ‘WWE Sold to Saudi Arabia Investment Fund’ fake news.
- Explaining why fans of AEW and Impact should be very excited if WWE is sold or if Vince McMahon is bought out
- The Elite defeat Death Triangle (Match 7) to win AEW Trios Tag Team Titles
- AEW Fight Forever Video Game cover art updated with CM Punk removed & tidbit on release date
- Ring Of Honor: SuperCard Of Honor PPV coming to Los Angeles WrestleMania 39 weekend
- Tony Khan should consider Bryan Danielson vs Konosuke Takashita for ROH Supercard Of Honor PPV
- Mandy Rose appears on The Tamron Hall Show: Discusses her WWE release and would close her FanTime page if WWE would bring her back
- An all elite bust with Powerhouse Hobbs ‘Book Of Hobbs’ hype?
- AEW Dynamite 1/11/23 results and 1/13/23 preview of a loaded AEW Rampage episode
- NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 results + TV rating and early NXT Vengeance Day PLE lineup
- Jinder Mahal and Tiffany Straton return to NXT, more surprises coming leading into WrestleMania 39 weekend
- Veer Mahaan injury update; Gigi Dolin injured at NXT New Year’s Evil?
=================
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 1/11/23 Episode 159 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 1/11/23 Episode 159
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 1/11/23 Episode 159
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 1/11/23 Episode 159
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
AEW Dynamite 1/11/23 Results:
- Hangman Page def Jon Moxley
- Jungle Boy & Hook def Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
- Bryan Danielson def Konosuke Takashita
- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def Saraya & Toni Storm
- The Elite def Death Triangle (c) (Ladder Match and new AEW Trios Tag Team Champions)
NXT: New Year’s Evil 2023 Results:
- Dijak def Tony D’Angelo
- Gallus def Pretty Deadly, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, and The Rockers: Bryan Williams & Jimmy Jackson (Gauntlet match and Number One contenders for NXT Tag Team Championship)
- Bron Breakker (c) def Grayson Waller (NXT Championship)
- Charlie Dempsey def Hank Walker
- Jinder Mahal def Julius Creed
- Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane won 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Vengeance Day
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM
- NXT Watch Party airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- DT VIPatreon airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite airs Wednesday at 10:05PM
- Q&A With Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- WWE SmackDown Watch Party airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- AEW Rampage Watch Party airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- The Don Tony Show airs Saturday at 11:05AM
- The Sit-Down With Don Tony airs Sunday at 8:05PM
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Jeffrey Collins
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)