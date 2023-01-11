Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 1/11/23: Mercedes Mone/AEW Debut & WWE Sold To Saudis: Elite Clickbait; Adam Cole Returns; Jinder Mahal/NXT Surprise; New Year’s Evil Results; ROH Supercard of Honor News

Episode #159 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (1/11/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed: Adam Cole makes surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite, and he is returning to in-ring action!

Mercedes Mone’, as we knew all along, did not make her AEW Dynamite debut. More disturbing, is the same clickbait news reporter responsible for Mercedes/AEW story also started the ‘WWE Sold to Saudi Arabia Investment Fund’ fake news.

Explaining why fans of AEW and Impact should be very excited if WWE is sold or if Vince McMahon is bought out

The Elite defeat Death Triangle (Match 7) to win AEW Trios Tag Team Titles

AEW Fight Forever Video Game cover art updated with CM Punk removed & tidbit on release date

Ring Of Honor: SuperCard Of Honor PPV coming to Los Angeles WrestleMania 39 weekend

Tony Khan should consider Bryan Danielson vs Konosuke Takashita for ROH Supercard Of Honor PPV

Mandy Rose appears on The Tamron Hall Show: Discusses her WWE release and would close her FanTime page if WWE would bring her back

An all elite bust with Powerhouse Hobbs ‘Book Of Hobbs’ hype?

AEW Dynamite 1/11/23 results and 1/13/23 preview of a loaded AEW Rampage episode

NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 results + TV rating and early NXT Vengeance Day PLE lineup

Jinder Mahal and Tiffany Straton return to NXT, more surprises coming leading into WrestleMania 39 weekend

AEW Dynamite 1/11/23 Results:

Hangman Page def Jon Moxley

Jungle Boy & Hook def Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

Bryan Danielson def Konosuke Takashita

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def Saraya & Toni Storm

The Elite def Death Triangle (c) (Ladder Match and new AEW Trios Tag Team Champions)

NXT: New Year’s Evil 2023 Results:

Dijak def Tony D’Angelo

Gallus def Pretty Deadly, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, and The Rockers: Bryan Williams & Jimmy Jackson (Gauntlet match and Number One contenders for NXT Tag Team Championship)

Bron Breakker (c) def Grayson Waller (NXT Championship)

Charlie Dempsey def Hank Walker

Jinder Mahal def Julius Creed

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane won 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Vengeance Day

