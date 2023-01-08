Tags
The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 1/8/23: Vince McMahon/WWE Creative; Mercedes Mone’ Not Wrestling on AEW Dynamite; Edge Returning At Royal Rumble; Bayley vs Roxanne Perez; Nation Of Domination/WWE Hall Of Fame
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (1/8/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Despite news reports, ‘bank’ on Mercedes Mone’ (Sasha Banks) not wrestling at 1/11/23 AEW Dynamite
- Should Vince McMahon negotiate an M&A attached to 2024 Media Rights deal or a full-blown sale of WWE?
- Looking at how Vince McMahon may get involved in WWE creative process
- Does WWE give Tony Khan a Championship Title if Jacksonville Jaguars win Super Bowl? 🤔
- Looking at Kairi (c) vs Mercedes Mone’ for IWGP Women’s Title at NJPW Battle in the Valley 2/18
- Bold prediction: Bayley will face Roxanne Perez for NXT Women’s Championship in 2023
- Is Kurt Angle the greatest WWE wrestler to never win WWE Royal Rumble?
- Which year is your favorite Royal Rumble match of all time?
- Following Mandy Rose’ $$$ success on FanTime, will other WWE/NXT stars do the same?
- Will Nation Of Domination ever be inducted in WWE Hall Of Fame as a group?
- Remembering Tim Arson (aka ECW Zombie), who passed away eight years ago this weekend
- Plus: Edge returning at Royal Rumble; Should WWE bring in Tessa Blanchard.. Showing love for Deonna Purrazzo.. Remembering WWF-TV and the dreaded ‘Censored Red X’.. Demolition/WWE Hall Of Fame.. Asuka returning to NXT and much more!
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Live Chat and SuperChat are answered all throughout the show. SuperChats are not required but are appreciated and always given priority attention. Happy New Year everyone!
====
=================
====
====
====
====
===============
