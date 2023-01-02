Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 1/2/23: Ucey World Order Takes Over Raw! DT & Misha Montana (Matt Riddle): Podcast Forbidden Door IV! Fans Troll Alexa Bliss; Cody Rhodes/AJ Styles Injury Updates; Bronson Reed Name Change Coming?
WWE Raw Post Show (1/2/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE begins 2023 in style with a loaded fun episode of Raw (Quick review)
- Misha Montana will be joining Don Tony for Podcast Forbidden Door IV! And boy does she have alot to say about the recent claims made by some about her and Matt Riddle.
- WWE Raw 1/2/23 results: Ucey World Order continues to invade Raw; Theory/Rollins for US Title, Belair/Bliss for Raw Women’s Title; Music City Street Fight; Hurt Business Easter Egg & More!
- Country music star Hardy embarrasses himself on Raw during Elias/Solo Sikoa Street Fight (pics)
- WWE begins Cody Rhodes vignettes that will lead to in-ring return at 2023 Royal Rumble
- Paying a final tribute to those within pro wrestling who passed away in 2022
- Injury updates: AJ Styles (ankle) and Kevin Owens (eye)
- WWE considering a name tweak for Bronson Reed (Sausage)
- NXT 1/3/22 Watch Party Details & Prize Giveaway: Nikkita Lyons signed Photo!
- AEW Dynamite 1/4/22 preview (Six matches announced)
- AEW planning something big for Powerhouse Hobbs on 1/11/23 AEW Dynamite (Sausage)
- WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage 12/30/22 ratings delayed due to New Year’s Eve holiday
- Not wrestling related, but DT and our extended Family who tunes in to the channel send our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills and to the family of Uche Nwaneri (RIP)
Bianca Belair (c) def Alexa Bliss by DQ (Raw Women’s Title)
Solo Sikoa def Elias (Music City Street Fight)
The Usos & Sami Zayn def Kevin Owens & Street Profits
Dexter Lumis def Chad Gable
Austin Theory (c) def Seth Rollins (United States Title)
Nikki Cross def Dana Brooke
Shelton Benjamin def Rip Fowler
