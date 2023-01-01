The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 1/1/23: AJ Styles Suffers Broken Ankle; WWE HOF 2023; Sasha Banks Makes Twitter History? Becky Lynch/Rhea Ripley @ WrestleMania 39; NWO Theme Origins (XXX); Lex Luger or Sid Vicious?

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (1/1/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Is Mercedes Varnado/Sasha Banks the first person to ever trend on Twitter under two names at the same time?

There’s only one name who should win the 2023 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble: Becky Lynch

There’s only one name who should win the 2023 WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber: Rhea Ripley

Confronting the weird dynamic going on within IWC with Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) fans

AJ Styles suffers broken ankle; could he return in time for WrestleMania 39?

AEW has to do something big with Powerhouse Hobbs at their 1/11/22 event in Los Angeles

Despite Ryback announcement an in-ring comeback for 2023, AEW/WWE will not bring him in

The Rock, Batista, Stacy Keibler, Lex Luger, Bam Bam Bigelow for 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame?

How would you debut Wardlow on TV if he went to WWE?

Making the argument why Tony Khan may release certain wrestlers out of their contracts in 2023

Lex Luger or Sid Vicious/Justice: Which was the batter wrestler/performer?

Reason why DT doesn’t advertise prepared meals on any of the shows 😜

Looking back at Tombstone Radio and the XXX origin of NWO Entrance music

Plus: WWE vs AAA Forbidden Door in 2023.. 2001 WCW/WWF Invasion angle.. thoughts on Sol Ruca.. AEW Women’s division in 2023.. Showing love towards Bret Hart, Lex Luger & The Wrestler (movie)

Plus: New Year’s (2023) message from DT and much more!

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Live Chat and SuperChat are answered all throughout the show. SuperChats are not required but are appreciated and always given priority attention. Happy New Year everyone!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP47) 1/1/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP47) 1/1/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP47) 1/1/2023